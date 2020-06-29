Dodge Remixes ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ With 8,950 Horsepower

AutoGuide.com

The Hemi-powered national anthem teases the performance brand’s 2021 lineup.

With the holiday weekend now in view, Dodge is celebrating Independence Day a little differently. The American performance brand released a small teaser early Monday, augmenting “The Star-Spangled Banner” with some good old-fashioned Hemi muscle.

It’s a note-perfect move by Dodge (pardon the pun). The brand is the de facto American performance company, with multiple, powerful V8 models across the lineup. That includes the Challenger muscle car, and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the world’s fastest and most powerful mass-produced sedan.

“The sound of a screaming supercharged HEMI is so distinctive that this teaser video doesn’t need a single image,” said Tim Kuniskis on Monday, global head of Alfa Romeo and head of passenger cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat for FCA North America. ” If you know, you know. Tune in July 2 to celebrate with Dodge the pursuit of life, liberty and 8,950 horsepower.”

Kuniskis urged fans to listen closely to the teaser, suggesting they’ll “get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge//SRT in 2021.” We hear plenty of supercharger whine, and that suggests more Hellcat goodness.

After today’s teaser, the Fiat Chrysler performance brand will drop a trio of teasers on social media on July 1. (There’s no intentional tie-up with Canada Day there.) After that, Dodge will show off the new metal in a dedicated presentation on July 2. Stay tuned to AutoGuide.com, because we’ll have all the details come Thursday.