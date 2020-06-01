Florida Jeep Jam is Returning to Panama City Beach Starting June 17th

AutoGuide.com

Panama City Beach may be best known for breathtaking views and beach vacations, but Florida’s Emerald Coast is also made for Jeep enthusiasts. On top of the weather that is ideal for topless driving almost year-round, Jeep lovers also have the Florida Jeep Jam to enjoy, and while this year’s event had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, it’s now been rescheduled to coincide with Father’s Day weekend, running from June 17-20, 2020 — which means now the whole family can enjoy an extended beach weekend in addition to everything else the event has to offer.

Now in its fifth year, Florida Jeep Jam (formerly called Jeep Beach Jam) is a four-day event celebrating everything there is to love about the Jeep lifestyle — from the camaraderie to the off-roading to the endless modifications. The main stage for this year’s event is Panama City’s Frank Brown Park, offering an obstacle course and vendor village, and providing a central location for spectators to enjoy including live music, local food and an up-close look at a non-stop stream of Jeeps braving the challenging obstacle course. (It doesn’t hurt that this city park is just minutes away from Panama City’s white sand beaches and emerald water, either.)

While spectators are sure to have lots of fun, the best way to enjoy Florida Jeep Jam is with a Jeep, of course. Along with the obstacle course, each Jeep’s entry fee also includes access to special events like a poker run, scavenger hunt, drive-in movie night and all official event parties.

What really sets Florida Jeep Jam apart from other Jeep events, though, are the bonus activities. There is an on-site wash station (donations accepted) to get all the mud and dust off your Jeep, as well as Show & Shine (a $30 entry fee) for enthusiasts to show off their rig. To get the most out of your Florida Jeep Jam experience, there are some incredibly unique off-sight activities available for an extra cost but well worth the money: For $25, up to 750 Jeeps are able to slowly cruise on Panama City’s sugar-fine sand for the Topless for Turtles Beach Krawl, to raise money for Beach Preservation and a Turtle and Wildlife Protection.

But the real highlight is the Off-Road Trail Excursions.

The Trail Excursions cost between $49 and $79, and offer a true experience of what off-roading in Florida’s panhandle is like. There are eight excursions planned over three days, and all lead to a large open area for hours of off-roading through sand, trails and maybe even a little mud. You’ll definitely want to fill up your tank, pack a water cooler and bring your camera for this one.

Last year, about 1,500 Jeeps attended the event, along with more than 5,000 Jeep owners and spectators, so get ready to have lots of fun and meet plenty of new friends. Click HERE to pre-register for the 2020 Florida Jeep Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida to enjoy pre-registration savings and express check-in.

Whether you’re looking to do something different for Father’s Day this year or you’re trying to find a way to make your annual beach vacation even more memorable, if you’re a Jeep enthusiast, you’ll definitely want to check out everything the fifth annual Florida Jeep Jam has to offer.