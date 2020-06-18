Ford Teases 2021 F-150 Front End, Full Reveal on June 25

AutoGuide.com

Ford releases first shadowy teaser of 2021 F-150 ahead of its reveal on on June 25. Ford teased the front of its best selling truck via a dark image on Thursday. The American brand’s website holds a singular image, in which a darkened F-150 stands with its massive LED DRLs alight.

If you thought the DRLs on the current truck are big, they pale in comparison to this. Although the image doesn’t reveal much, it is clear that the new F-150 will be more muscular, and possibly larger than the current generation truck. A lot of its imposing stance is down to those LED daytime running lights. The lights accentuate the front of the truck as they run the width and height of the headlamps, which likely will be double-tiered and end well into the front bumper. And of course, there will be the massive grille and enough chrome to paint a house, which is a big part of the truck’s appeal.

The F-150 will probably come replete with creature comforts including a large touchscreen. Higher trims could go even bigger, complete with a vertical orientation. Heated seats, climate control and power-adjustable front seats could be offered as standard on the twin-cab models. Powertrains will likely carry over as is and though there are reports of Ford working on a 3.5-liter EcoBoost hybrid truck, it is unlikely that it will debut during the reveal event on the 25th of June.