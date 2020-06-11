Gran Turismo 7 Confirmed for PlayStation 5

AutoGuide.com

The latest entry from the long-standing sim racing franchise is heading back to its roots for PlayStation 5.

Sony had its big PlayStation 5 reveal on Thursday. The biggest news for fans of four-wheeled play things came early in the presentation, with the reveal that Gran Turismo 7 is coming to the next-generation console.

Gran Turismo has been a part of the PlayStation lineup since the very first system. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi was on hand to introduce the game. While Yamauchi-san had no hint of a release date for the title, he confirmed the game will feature a campaign mode. The news is sure to please long-time fans, as a deep single-player mode was notably absent—at launch—from the current title, 2017’s GT Sport.

A brief look at the game showed a main menu that looked much like the map-based layout of Gran Turismo 4. In it are current options like Brand Central and GT Sport Mode, with returning features like Used Cars and a Tuning Parts Shop. Gran Turismo was one of the first games to give players an RPG-like car game experience (“CARPG”), with a garage of customized cars bought with in-game credits. That experience looks set to return.

Speaking of returning experiences, we saw just one track in action during the reveal: Trial Mountain. This fantasy track was present in the very first Gran Turismo, and last seen in GT6 in 2013. The fan-favorite has come in for a visual overhaul, but its basic layout looks very much intact.

Other returning circuits include Northern Isle Speedway and Willow Springs. Daytona is also back, a track also last seen in GT6.

Gran Turismo games are typically known for their massive garages, but we only saw a few models during this brief reveal. Some, like the Group 3 Chevrolet Corvette, Honda NSX, and Aston Martin DBR9 are familiar from GT Sport. Others, like the Porsche Carrera GT, 911 GT1, and 917K are new to the franchise. There’s also a BAC Mono making its GT debut.

Developer Polyphony Digital is offering no hint of a release date yet. The PlayStation 5 will be touching down during the holiday season this year, so don’t expect GT7 until 2021 at the earliest. Stay tuned for more details as we get them.