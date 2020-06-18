Range Rover Fifty Celebrates Half a Century of Iconic SUV

AutoGuide.com

The original luxury off-roader celebrates half a century with heritage-hued special edition.

On this day, June 17, Land Rover’s seminal Range Rover turns 50 years old. To celebrate, the British marque has debuted a special edition of the Rangie, harking back to that original model.

Dubbed, appropriately enough, Range Rover Fifty, the new model will be a strictly limited-production affair, capped at 1,970 examples. You see what Land Rover did there, right?

The RR Fifty uses the lux Autobiography trim as its base. Available in either regular- or long-wheelbase form, the Fifty will come with a number of engine options depending on market, including the plug-in hybrid and barking V8. The British marque will offer the Fifty with one of four exterior colors. All feature subtle Auric Atlas exterior trim—think pale bronze—including the grille, Range Rover lettering, and signature side blade. It looks super-classy to our eyes, far removed from the faux-gold badging on that ’90s Camry down the street.

Similarly low-key touches are present inside the Fifty too. A commemorative plaque documents the SUVs place in the production run, and comes with a special “Fifty” script badge designed by Land Rover’s CCO, Gerry McGovern. The wordmark finds its way onto the seat headrests, dashboard, and doorsill plates. It’s outside too, along with a unique set of 22-inch alloy wheels.

That’s all well and good, but we’re more interested in the limited-limited edition color options. JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations team will be offering the aluminum-bodied Fifty in three classic hues pulled from the original model’s lineup: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold, and Davos White. These three get blacked-out trim to more closely emulate the 1970 version—and they look awesome.

What price for this bit of four-wheeled birthday cake? Land Rover hasn’t announced North American pricing, but a 518-horsepower, V8-powered Autobiography SWB currently rings up at $145,095, including $1295 in destination.