Auto News 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brings 710 HP to the 3-Row SUV
AutoGuide.com

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brings 710 HP to the 3-Row SUV

Jul 02, 2020
Previous ImageNext Image
PreviousNext
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: All price classes feature a newly designed, roomy console that offers more bin storage, soft-wrapped and accent stitched surround and available, convenient wireless charging.
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-SRT-Hellcat-43
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Unique cluster rings on Durango SRT Hellcat.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: New forged Carbon Fiber finish on the Durango SRT Hellcat.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Unique to the SRT Hellcat are red accented gauges and standard heated and ventilated Nappa leather with suede front seats with an embroidered Hellcat logo.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • James Lipman, for Dodge
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: New flat-bottom performance steering wheel, with standard paddle shifters.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: A new, wrapped and accent stitched mid-bolster on the instrument panel is featured throughout the entire Durango lineup.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (Demonic Red): Embossed Hellcat logo.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (Demonic Red): Embossed Hellcat logo.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 20-inch-by-10-inch Lights Out wheel available with the SRT Black Package.
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The heart of the most powerful SUV ever is the renown, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8, rated at 710 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 645 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-SRT-Hellcat-39
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Sculpted hood on the new Durango SRT Hellcat
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The performance improvements begin with the new front fascia design, a new chin splitter, updated engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The 2021 Durango lineup features an updated aggressive exterior with a forward-leaning profile capturing Charger Widebody design cues with the new front fascia, LED low/high headlamps, LED DRL signatures and grille
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The exhaust system has been tuned to deliver the throaty, aggressive sound that lets bystanders know this three-row muscle car is something special and distinctly Dodge
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: A new, unique rear spoiler creates an improved aerodynamic balance with the new front-end design, resulting in a massive increase in rear downforce of more than 400 percent
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new LED headlamps are slimmer, creating a more modern shape and making Durango look more sinister than ever before
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 20-inch-by-10-inch Lights Out wheel available with the SRT Black Package
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Delivers excellent braking perfromance with the standard high-performance Brembo brakes
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Two-piece SRT Hellcat fender badges flank each side of the Durango SRT Hellcat
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: When equipped with the SRT Black Package the badges on the Durango SRT Hellcat turn to a Neutral Grey Metallic finish
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: When equipped with the SRT Black Package the badges on the Durango SRT Hellcat turn to a Neutral Grey Metallic finish
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The exhaust system has been tuned to deliver the throaty, aggressive sound that lets bystanders know this three-row muscle car is something special and distinctly Dodge
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The refreshed exterior on the Durango is distinctly Dodge, maintaining its muscular body and aggressive styling, blending SRT and muscle car DNA
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The exhaust system has been tuned to deliver the throaty, aggressive sound that lets bystanders know this three-row muscle car is something special and distinctly Dodge
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right) 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right)
  • The entire Dodge Durango lineup for 2021 features new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired, driver-centric cockpit and the available 10.1-inch touchscreen with five-times faster Uconnect 5
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-SRT-Hellcat-02
  • Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Dodge//SRT Introduces the Most Powerful SUV Ever – 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat delivering 710 horsepower
View Large

The Hellcat finds its way into the biggest Dodge, but you’ve only got 2021 to get one.

Rumors of a Hellcat-powered Durango have swirled for years, and today Dodge made it official. The three-row SUV is gaining the demonic 6.2-liter, supercharged V8—but only for a single model year.

Hellcat rumbles in

The Durango SRT Hellcat headlines a model-wide refresh, with updated styling inside and out, and improved tech. The Hellcat recipe is familiar: like the related Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the Durango sends the V8’s ample power to all four wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. There is a slight bump in horsepower to 710 ponies, with a stout 645 lb-ft backing that up.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Review

Dodge quotes a 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds; keep your foot in and it’ll blitz the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. The most shocking stat is a drag-induced top speed of 180 mph. Something this big going that fast is pretty wild, even in 2020.

To keep the Hellcat Durango planted at high speeds, Dodge has given it a unique front fascia with a new chin spoiler and improved cooling abilities. A unique rear spoiler balances its aerodynamic profile, providing up to 140 pounds of actual downforce.

Just as impressive as the Durango’s get-up-and-go stats are the ones for bringing it to a stop. Dodge has fitted massive 15.75-inch front brake discs, and 13.8-inch items out back. Six-piston Brembo calipers clamp down on the front axle, with four-piston units on the rear. The American company says the Durango needs just 116 feet to stop from 60 mph.

Dodge says the Hellcat manages to be both more comfortable and more dynamic than the 2020 SRT 392 thanks to recalibrated drive modes and a stiffer suspension. There are no less than seven available drive modes for the eight-speed auto: Auto, Sport, Track, Tow, Eco, Snow and Valet. Select Tow, and when properly equipped, the Hellcat will tow 8,700 lb, the same as the SRT 392 and R/T (with Tow N Go package). Drivers are also able to customize the transmission shift speeds, steering calibration, traction and suspension settings via SRT Drive modes. Launch control and launch assist are both standard.

As we mentioned before, the Durango SRT Hellcat will only be around for the 2021 model year. Talking to the media, Tim Kuniskis, global head of Alfa Romeo and head of Passenger Cars North America, told us why. New evaporative emissions requirements come on-line for 2022, and with the current platform, the Durango can’t pass with the Hellcat engine. Other Hellcat treatments are safe—for now—and Kuniskis re-confirmed the next-generation, new-platform Jeep Grand Cherokee will arrive for 2022.

Entire Durango lineup gets improvements for 2021

Previous ImageNext Image
PreviousNext
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • The entire Dodge Durango lineup for 2021 features new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired, driver-centric cockpit and the available 10.1-inch touchscreen with five-times faster Uconnect 5
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right) 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right)
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right) 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go (left) and Durango SRT Hellcat (right)
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go features a re-tuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go features a re-tuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-19
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: Standard 20-inch-by-10-inch Hyper Black wheel
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: Standard 20-inch-by-10-inch Hyper Black wheel
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-38
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: The 2021 Durango lineup features an updated aggressive exterior with a forward-leaning profile capturing Charger Widebody design cues with the new front fascia, LED low/high headlamps, LED DRL signatures and grille
  • Dodge Durango Citadel: Standard 20-inch-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheel
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021-Dodge-Durango-50
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): The Challenger-inspired driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring an available, largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen angled 7 degrees toward the driver.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): Along with its ultimate performance capabilities, the new interior on the 2021 Dodge Durango continues to deliver uncompromised utility, advanced technology and aggressive styling.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): Along with its ultimate performance capabilities, the new interior on the 2021 Dodge Durango continues to deliver uncompromised utility, advanced technology and aggressive styling.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): Heated and ventilated Nappa leather front and passenger seats with embossed ‘Dodge stripes’ // and heated second-row captain’s chairs.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): A new, wrapped and accent stitched mid-bolster on the instrument panel is featured throughout the entire Durango lineup.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red): All price classes feature a newly designed, roomy console that offers more bin storage, soft-wrapped and accent stitched surround and available, convenient wireless charging.
  • 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Interior (Ebony Red).
View Large
The Hellcat may have the headline power figures, but every Durango benefits from improved tech and styling for 2021.

The Charger influence outside is clear, with Dodge dropping the crosshair grille on all trims and sticking to the bean-shaped opening. It stretches across the front fascia between slimmer headlamps. Depending on trim, the grille will feature one of three textures. The “race track” taillights are all-LED, across the lineup. 20-inch wheels are standard on all trims, either eight inches across or 10 on the performance trims. SRT models come with 295-section all-season performance tires as standard, with Pirelli P-Zeroes optional.

SEE ALSO: FCA Previews Uconnect 5: Bigger Screens, Faster Responses, Wireless Updates

More changes are afoot inside. Front and center is an available 10.1-inch infotainment screen, running the latest Uconnect 5 system. The Android-based operating system is five times faster than the current model, and allows for multiple user profiles. Dodge has also angled it slightly (seven degrees) towards the driver. Mercifully, the Durango also gains dedicated physical buttons for seat temperature, fixing one of our few complaints about current Uconnect cars. A redesigned console offers more storage, plus available wireless charging. New interior colors and trim options are available, including Ebony Red on the luxury-oriented Citadel trim. SRT models also feature a back-lit logo on their flat-bottomed steering wheels.

Loading …

SEE ALSO: Top 10 Manufacturers for Initial Quality: J.D. Power 2020

Uconnect is already one of our favorite infotainment systems, and its ease of use helped Dodge score its first-ever win in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study last week.

A new R/T Tow N Go package offers lots of the visual power of the SRT models with Dodge’s trusty 5.7-liter V8. It’s rated to tow the same 8,700 pounds as the SRT models, and gets a retuned performance exhaust. We got a brief taste of the new singing voice in comparison to the existing model and it’s an awesome V8 burble.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Review

The R/T Tow N Go gains additional drive modes—Track, Sport, Snow and Tow—and SRT active damping suspension. Brembo six-piston calipers show up here too, clamping 15.0-inch discs up front and 13.8-inch ones in back.

If you’re craving luxury, the Citadel trim continues for 2021. Available with either the Pentastar V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8, it features plenty of chrome brightwork on its exterior. Inside the Citadel features second-row captain’s chairs. Nappa leather drapes the seats, with heated and cooled front-row thrones; the second row is heated as well. The upsized 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system is standard in the Citadel, as is a full safety suite. The latter includes adaptive cruise control (with stop and go capability), blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automated emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist.

Orders for the the 2021 Durango will begin later this summer, with the regular models arriving in dealerships in autumn. SRT Hellcat orders will open around the same time, and the 710-horsepower beast will start showing up early next year. Kuniskis told us Dodge will build the Hellcat for just six months; while it won’t be serialized, he did say the run will be “less than 2,000” units. Expect pricing details over the coming months.

Filed under: Breaking News Crossovers Dodge SUVs
Tags: ,
 
Terms of Use
Copyright
Privacy Policy