2021 Ford Bronco Family Debut: Where to Watch it

Watch the debut of this year’s most anticipated SUV family tonight.

It’s just about here. After teases, delays, and a launch date at one point coinciding with OJ Simpson’s birthday—really—the Bronco is nearly here. Or rather, the Bronco family.

Yes, Ford is bringing the Bronco back in a big way tonight. With the help of Disney, the Blue Oval will be sharing the Bronco across major TV networks, including ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. Each network will get its own unique presentation, and Hulu will be showcasing bits and pieces from them all. That said, if you want the full shot of Bronco goodness, your best bet is to watch the live stream up top (or here on YouTube). The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m Pacific, 8:00 p.m Eastern.

As we hinted earlier, Bronco isn’t just a single model here in 2020. Ford will be debuting no less than three different body styles. The big, classic Bronco will get two- and four-door versions, with a solid rear axle and lots of off-road potential. The bigger horse will also offer two transmissions: a seven-speed manual (with low-speed crawler gear) and 10-speed auto. The likely engine lineup will be an all-turbo affair, with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder and 2.7-liter six-cylinder EcoBoost engines on duty.

Meanwhile the smaller Bronco Sport will likely share much under the skin with the Escape. That means smaller three- and four-cylinder engines and a more road-friendly crossover bent. That said, it should have more off-roading chops than the usual compact crossovers.

That’s about all we know so far, so stay tuned to Ford’s presentation tonight to learn everything else that’s in store for the reborn Bronco.

