Auto News 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a Horse for a Softer Course
2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a Horse for a Softer Course

Jul 13, 2020
  • The all-new Bronco Sport First Edition series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series in Area 51. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport offers available 29-inch all-terrain tires for better off-road performance. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Bronco Sport owners can opt for the Badlands series for the ultimate in off-road performance. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport was designed for life on the trails, with more than 100 available factory-backed and aftermarket accessories to transport adventure gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Bronco Sport is available in 10 different exterior colors, including Area 51, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. (Pre-production models pictured.)
  • Design features like its round headlamps directly link the all-new Bronco Sport to the heritage Bronco vehicles that made the name famous more than 50 years ago. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • When properly equipped, Bronco Sport Badlands models can tow up to 2,200 pounds. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport is available with an interior bike rack that lets adventurers transport two 27.5-inch bikes inside the vehicle. (Pre-production vehicle pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport offers an available overlanding-ready roof rack with capacity to make roof-top tent camping easy. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Bronco Sport can quickly help with basecamp setup thanks to an innovative slide-out working table, part of the available five-way configurable Cargo Management System. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Every all-new Bronco Sport comes standard with a bottle opener mounted in the cargo area to help travelers unwind when they break from the trail. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The limited-edition Bronco Sport First Edition series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport enables exciting, high-speed off-road driving thanks to an available 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine with segment-best horsepower and torque. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Bronco_Sport_exterior_27.jpg: The all-new Bronco Sport First Edition series can wade through up to 23.6 inches of water. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands series can wade through up to 23.6 inches of water. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport stays true to Bronco heritage in style and capability. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport small SUV comes standard with SYNC® 3 and an 8-inch touchscreen, which includes compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The Badlands series with the Badlands Package includes features such as heated and leather-trimmed front seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 10-speaker B&O™ Sound System by Bang & Olufsen. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport small SUV comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen, which gives the driver a close look at the trail ahead courtesy of an available class-exclusive front off-road camera. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport small SUV comes standard with SYNC® 3 and an 8-inch touchscreen, which includes compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • With a standard Terrain Management System™ featuring up to seven available G.O.A.T. Modes™, the all-new Bronco Sport small SUV is equipped to help adventurers take on any type of terrain. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The Bronco Sport First Edition series offers leather-trimmed seats with mini perforation, as well as washable rubber flooring throughout. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Bronco Sport features an available storage area below the second-row, passenger-side seat to store dirty or wet gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Some human-centered design features in the all-new Bronco Sport include available class-exclusive zipper pockets with MOLLE strap system on the seatbacks to help users safely and easily transport gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Human-centered design led to special Bronco Sport features, such as seatback MOLLE strap system to help users safely and easily transport gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The adventure-ready Bronco Sport features tie-down carabiner hooks and available easy-to-clean rubberized flooring and in the cargo area. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport is an available interior bike rack that lets adventurers transport two 27.5-inch bikes inside the vehicle. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The all-new Bronco Sport is available with washable rubber flooring in the cargo area and on the second-row seatbacks for easy cleanups, and tie-down carabiner hooks in the cargo area. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • The available Badlands Package on Bronco Sport includes 60/40 split fold-flat second-row leather two-tone seats with a flip-down center armrest and cupholders. (Pre-production model pictured.)
  • Some human-centered design features in the all-new Bronco Sport include available class-exclusive zipper pockets on the seatbacks to help users safely and easily transport gear. (Pre-production model pictured.)
Smaller Bronco Sport brings the styling of the mid-size model to the sub-compact crossover class.

Ford isn’t just debuting one new SUV today. In addition to the 2021 Bronco, the Blue Oval also showed off the smaller, more road-biased Bronco Sport, which will drop into one of the most competitive automotive segment in America: the subcompact crossover class.

The Bronco Sport splits the difference between today’s crossovers and the regular Bronco. It’s smaller, for starters, and not just compared to its bigger brother. At 172.7 inches from bluff nose to tail, the Bronco Sport is nearly eight inches shorter than the current Escape. It’s much taller though, sitting anywhere from 70.2 to 74.4 inches tall depending on spec. How well it crams all the new-age Bronco looks into a smaller package is up to the viewer, but to us, Ford’s done a pretty solid job here. Boxy is in!

Bronco Junior

Even if the Bronco Sport is a little crossover, Ford is aiming it at the more off-roady side of the spectrum. It comes only with all-wheel drive, and seven available drive modes as part of its Terrain Management System. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sand and Slippery; Badlands and First Edition trims add Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes. Those higher trims also include goodies like uniquely tuned front struts and hydraulic rebound stops. A front camera helps show you the path ahead via the central infotainment screen, and even comes with a dedicated washer. Ford’s Trail Control technology also allows for a set off-roading pace, anywhere from 6 mph in reverse to 20 mph moving forward.

Other numbers sure to please off-roading enthusiasts: 8.8 inches (maximum ground clearance); 30.4, 20.4, and 33.1 degrees (approach, breakover, and departure angles); and 23.6 inches (maximum water fording depth). These are all from the Badlands edition, specifically with the optional 29-inch all-terrain tires.

Towing capacity tops out at 2,200 lb in the Badlands and First Edition Bronco Sports.

As for what’s powering the Bronco Sport, look again to the Escape. Ford’s three- and four-cylinder EcoBoost engines do duty here, in 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter displacements. The smaller engine puts out a class-adequate 181 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile the four-pot should be the powerhouse of the scene, with Ford targeting 245 hp and 275 lb-ft. Both engines come with an eight-speed automatic. The 2.0-liter adds an oil cooler and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles for manual control.

Plenty of Customization

Ford is proud of the fact over 100 aftermarket accessories will be available for Bronco Sport from launch. Many of these will be bundled into one of four themes: Bike, Snow, Water and Camping. Some of the best features are standard though: a slide-out working table. liftgate floodlamps, and even a built-in bottle opener in the tailgate are some of our personal faves.

The Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of safety features is standard on all Bronco Sports. It includes automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and auto high beams. Adaptive cruise control and evasive steering assist are available in higher-spec Co-Pilot360 packages.

Trims and Prices

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will debut in five trims: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and First Edition. The latter two will come with all-terrain tires as standard, and the bigger engine.

It will hit dealerships in the fourth quarter this year, but interested parties can already reserve it now at Ford’s website for $100. Expect full price listings closer to release.

