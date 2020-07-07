2021 Kia K5 Prices to Start from $24,455, Incentives On Offer At Launch

AutoGuide.com

Kia K5 will be just $100 pricier than outgoing Optima. AWD available with 1.6-liter turbo only. The Kia Optima is dead—well, the name is anyway. The 2021 Kia K5 is the new mid-size sedan and takes over where the Optima left off. Kia announced pricing of its stylish new model today, with 2021 K5 pricing starting from $24,455 (including destination).

The new K5 costs only $100 more compared to the Optima it replaces. It undercuts most of the competition including the car it shares its platform with, the Hyundai Sonata. At the other end of the spectrum, the top trim of the K5, the GT, will cost nearly $36,000 after destination.Base GT will start at $31,455 while the GT1 package will add $4,000 to the cost bringing the total to $35,455. The GT1 package adds a number of driver assistance systems like rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, parking collision avoidance, front collision avoidance, highway driving assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control.

The GT will be the only trim to get the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged motor with 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. It is also the only trim to get the new eight-speed DCT as well. Ironically though, it will not be available with all-wheel drive.

Not offering AWD on the high-performance model seems strange, but is a common practice. The Toyota Camry doesn’t offer AWD with the 301 hp V6 powertrain and neither does Nissan on the 248 hp Altima.

The on-demand AWD is therefore only available with the 1.6-liter turbo-four, on the LXS and GT-Line trims only, which start at $27,555 and $30,055, respectively. The EX trim, on the other hand, will start from $27,990. In addition, Kia will also offer packages on its lower trims as well. The EX Premium Package, at $3,400 adds heated steering wheel, 10-way power-adjustable front passenger seat with memory function, the 10.25-inch infotainment system, aforementioned advanced driving aids, and the 12-speaker Bose sound system. The GT-Line Premium Package adds a panoramic sunroof, driver assistance systems and wireless charger for $1,600. Kia will also be offering incentives on buying and leasing on the K5 right from launch. CarsDirect found up to $2,000 off a K5 EX with a 24-month lease.