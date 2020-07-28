Want to Win a Limited-Edition Subaru WRX STI S209? Here’s How

AutoGuide.com

We’ve praised the Subaru WRX STI S209 before in the past – a limited production model built exclusively for the US market, and billed as the most powerful, best handling and most exciting WRX STI ever offered in America. Now, you’ve got a chance to take home one of these limited-edition sport-compacts for yourself, thanks to this exciting prize package courtesy of Dream Giveaway.

Here’s how it works: every donation you make through Dream Giveaway not only goes to benefit children’s and veterans’ charities, it also earns you multiple giveaway entries. Plus, when you enter using our exclusive promo code AG0720U at checkout, you’ll receive 50% more tickets for donations over $25, increasing your chances of winning!

The sweepstakes closes on February 23rd, 2021 – but you’ll want to enter now using our special promo code in order to receive those bonus tickets.

Subaru WRX STI S209 Giveaway Details

Here’s what you get if you’re the winner of the Dream Giveaway grand prize: a limited-edition 2019 WRX STI — one of only 209 ever built. With a 341 horsepower 2.5L Subaru Boxer engine capable of going 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, this high-performance, limited-run S209 features a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, plus Brembo brakes (with new high-friction pads), Recaro seats, and 19 x 9-inch forged BBS wheels with bespoke Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600A tires.

The version you’ll be winning – #153 of 209 – also comes with a few cool extras, like all-weather floor liners and Subaru’s Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass and HomeLink. It also boasts a color combo that makes this limited-edition S209 even more rare: only 81 cars were released with this Crystal White Pearl exterior and Satin Gold wheels.

Plus, if you’re the grand-prize winner, Dream Giveaway will pay $18,000 toward the taxes, and fly you to Clearwater, Florida to accept the keys. So be sure to enter now for your chance to win!

About Dream Giveaway

Since 2008, the Dream Giveaway® brand has been licensed by a variety of 501(c)(3) charitable organizations for the purpose of conducting sponsored fundraising promotions. Since that time, donations received from millions of individual donors to these sponsored Dream Giveaway promotions have delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to the individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients. These funds have helped provide important assistance to veterans, hospitalized children, cancer victims, the homeless, victims of natural disasters, and other worthwhile causes.

Your donation to win a Dream Giveaway prize to New Beginning Children’s Homes a 501(c)(3) organization (Federal ID# 27-5011514) is 100% tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. To learn more, click here.

Your support goes a long way, so enter now to donate to a great cause, and secure your chance to win this great car!

