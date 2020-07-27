2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Debuts Early Next Year; Big Changes for Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEV

AutoGuide.com

The value-packed Japanese brand has improvements planned for almost every one of its vehicles in the next 12 months, whether updates or full generational changes.

Mitsubishi announced big plans for 2021 recently. The Japanese automaker will be making changes to the Mirage, Eclipse Cross, and Outlander PHEV over the next 12 months, culminating in a completely new-generation gas-powered Outlander during Q2 of next year.

The current Outlander has been plying North American roads since 2014. It’s one of the most affordable seven-seaters on the market, and that value has been its main sales angle for a few years now. We’ll see the next-generation model debut early in the new year, a model the company is calling “the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the US.” Expect a bigger model, perhaps swelling to closer compete with other Japanese three-rows like the Toyota Highlander or Honda Pilot. The current Outlander is just shy of 185 inches long, whereas those two have a solid 10 inches on it.

While the gas-powered Outlander will adopt a whole new platform, the existing PHEV model will continue on with powertrain changes. Debuting late 2020 as a 2021 model, it will feature a larger-displacement ICE component as well as a larger, more efficient battery and electric motor. Both of these are already present in the European model—and a recent patent filing we uncovered gave us more details on the US setup. The gas engine will grow to 2.4 liters, while the electric motor will generate 13.8 kWh (up from 12.0).

Mitsubishi will also be treating the Eclipse Cross to a facelift in early 2021. It will include “major front and rear design enhancements”, likely echoing the look of the new Outlander that will precede it. The interior as well as the infotainment system will also receive updates. The updated Eclipse Cross will carry a 2022 model year designation.

Those looking for something even more affordable will find an updated Mirage hatch and Mirage G4 sedan for 2021. The little three-cylinder models are straight-forward transportation, and Mitsubishi is freshening them up with facelifts and higher levels of standard safety equipment.

Loading …

SEE ALSO: 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Lastly there’s the 2021 Outlander Sport, known as the RVR in Canada. The smallest of the Mitsubishi crossovers received a substantial facelift earlier this year, so it will head into 2021 a carryover. It’s Mitsubishi’s best-selling model in North America, so expect the brand to continue to evolve the package going forward.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.