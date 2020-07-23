New Forza Motorsport Trailer Teases Next-Generation Xbox Racer

AutoGuide.com

Our first look at the reborn Forza Motorsport hints at a truly next-gen experience for the 15-year-old franchise.

Xbox on Thursday held a virtual game conference to showcase a raft of titles coming to its Xbox Series X console. With it was a brief glimpse at the latest Forza game, titled simply Forza Motorsport.

There wasn’t much to go off of, as the teaser was barely a minute in length. The title is a hint of a back-to-basics approach, dropping the numbered approach last seen with 2017’s Forza Motorsport 7. The trailer showed a racing team prepping the wild Apollo Intensa Emozione supercar for an assault on Laguna Seca. A Mazda-Lola B12/80 and BAC Mono also make brief appearances.

Forza has long been a technical showcase for the Xbox brand. That looks set to continue, as developer Turn 10 confirmed the new title would run at a full 4K resolution at 60 fps. The game engine will also utilize ray tracing, which makes for much more realistic visuals.

There was no word of a release date with today’s showcase. There was a hint however, and it suggests there’s quite a wait left. Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X and PC—but not the current Xbox One family. Microsoft has already said that the first year of the Series X would feature cross-generation support, which suggests Forza Motorsport won’t touch down until at least late 2021.

For now then, it looks like Forza will be arriving closer to its erstwhile competition, Gran Turismo 7—also without a release date—than next month’s Project CARS 3. We’ll report more as Turn 10 reveals it.

