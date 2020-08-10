10 Best Car Deals For August

AutoGuide.com

September is almost here, which in the auto industry means the arrival of 2021 models for almost every car you are thinking of buying. It also means that a lot of manufacturers and dealers will be looking to dispose of the 2020 models – with some very attractive deals!

In most cases, the difference between 2020 and 2021 model-year vehicles is minimal (unless a particular car is getting a facelift or a new generation), so why not save a few bucks on a vehicle that’s a few months older?

With now being an ideal time, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best car deals you can capitalize on in August thanks to data provided by Kelly Blue Book. The list (in no particular order) highlights deals on both lease and purchase, a couple of things to keep in mind though, the deals are subject to availability and the offers are likely to vary by region. Lastly, all costs pertaining to tax, title and license will be extra.

So if you’re looking to save big on a new car, here are the 10 best ways to do it now.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

August Deal: $2,499 deposit, $139 lease / month for 36 months.

Hyundai is known to offer features and quality that seems like its from a segment above and the Elantra is no exception. It sports a striking design, offers most convenience and driver assistance systems you can think of and comes at a relatively affordable price which starts from $20,275 (including destination).

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

August Deal: $1,999 deposit, $189 lease / month for 36 months

The Jetta is a well packaged sedan that offers European styling with a healthy dollop of driving dynamics that an enthusiast would enjoy. It is spacious and offers good value for money. But it is also inconspicuous and lacks a defining feature which makes the car perfectly acceptable but seldom appealing. The deals available, however, are quite lucrative. The starting price of a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta stands at $20,615.

2020 Acura ILX

August Deal: $2,799 deposit, $239 lease / month for 36 months

The Acura ILX is the entry point into the premium Acura lineup and with a starting price of $26,925, it isn’t actually affordable. Plus, it was updated in 2020 and now sports the brand’s new pentagonal grille and new headlamps and a revised tail lamp setup which makes for a good looking ride. While it might not sport the minimalist themes of its German competitors when it comes to dash design, its spacious cabin is matched by few.

2020 Mazda3

August Deal: $2,299 deposit, $179 lease / month for 36 months

With the new one revealed and en-route by the end of the year, the 2020 Mazda3 is available with a few lucrative deals. Unlike many other manufacturers, Mazda has stuck with a larger displacement, naturally aspirated engines instead of a small displacement turbo. The 2020 model year is available with a 2.0-liter and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 155 hp and 184 hp respectively. The Mazda3 also features premium interiors, the only downside is the infotainment system that might seem outdated to some.

2020 Nissan Sentra

August Deal: $3,449 deposit, $149 lease / month for 36 months

Nissan gave the Sentra a complete overhaul for the 2020 model year. Now, just a few short months later you can have this completely redesigned sedan for a relative bargain. The Sentra features Nissan’s new design language, and a completely overhauled interior which in the Sentra’s top trim with the walnut brown leather upholstery looks like from a segment above. The only downside is the solitary 2.0-liter engine that makes 149 hp, 198 lb-ft of torque, and comes with a CVT gearbox and FWD only.

Loading …

2020 Kia Optima

August Deal: $5,000 in cashback

The Kia Optima is officially dead, well, the name anyway. The K5 will take over from where the Optima left off and it looks ready to take on more expensive rivals. Now, the Kia’s renewed aspirations for its sedan also mean that you can get the 2020 Optima for a bargain. Does a $5,000 cashback sound good? The Kia Optima ranks near the top when it comes to the bang-for-your-buck metric. It features a striking design with premium and comfortable interiors and spec sheep laden with convenience features, for $5,000 off, it is a car worth considering.

2020 Toyota Corolla

August Deal: $1,999 deposit, $199 lease / for 36 months

Do we really need to explain ourselves on this one? The Corolla is one of the longest-running models in the business, rivaled only by the Honda Civic. If you are looking for a no-nonsense family sedan that will get you from A to B with no fuss and can be passed on down the generation then you need to look no further. The 2020 Corolla sports a more striking design compared to the previous generation so apart from being almost unbreakable, it also looks appealing. It comes with an option of two powertrains, a 1.8-liter four-cylinder and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 139 hp and 169 hp respectively. Both engines come with a CVT gearbox but a 6-speed manual is also available with the SE trim for the purists.

2020 Subaru Legacy

August Deal: $2,899 deposit, $219 lease / month for 36 months

Standard AWD, advanced driver assistance systems, and adaptive cruise control, yes, we are talking about a Subaru. In this case, Subaru’s premium offering, the 2020 Subaru Legacy. The mid-size sedan starts from $23,630. The lease options on the Legacy are more expensive than most options on the list but the features and equipment it offers is certainly worth the extra premium.

2020 Honda Accord

August Deal: APR of 1.9 percent

If you are looking for the perfect balance between spirited driving, premium interior and a cabin large enough sleep in, you can’t do much better than the Honda Accord. Sure, it’s a little smaller in size compared to the last generation but thanks to Honda’s Machine Minimum Man Maximum philosophy, it doesn’t compromise on cabin space. It is also sharper in design and is available with a 250 hp 2.0-liter turbo apart from the 1.5-liter turbo-four which makes for quite a sprightly drive. Starting price? $24,975.

Loading …

2020 Toyota Camry

August Deal: $1,999 deposit, $199 lease / month for 36 months

The second Toyota on the list is the Japanese automaker’s premium offering, the 2020 Camry. If you are looking for a sedan with a sporty demeanor and a striking design that would send your hear aflutter, look elsewhere. Think of the Camry as a major upscale version of the Corolla. Yes, it has its sporty trims like the TRD and XSE with wide bumper orifices and air dams, but under all that dressing up, the Camry is a roomy and comfortable mid-size sedan that values comfort above all else, even handling. It is also the only car in the segment that still offers a V6 engine. Price starts from $25,925.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.