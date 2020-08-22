2021 Acura TLX Starts at $38,525, Type S ‘Low to Mid $50,000s’

AutoGuide.com

Acura has announced pricing for the second-generation 2021 TLX sport sedan, kicking off $1,300 higher than the previous model.

Acura on Thursday announced the pricing for most of its upcoming 2021 TLX sedan lineup. The second-gen four-door will cost more than the current TLX, but not by much—and the increase in space and amount of standard tech goes a long way to making up that difference.

The headline figure—literally—is $38,525. For that amount, which includes $1,025 in destination, buyers can find their way into a base-model, front-drive 2021 TLX. The sharply styled new sedan drops the previous nat-asp V6 for a 2.0-liter turbo, similar to the one found in the RDX crossover. Here it produces a healthy 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque; that’s a decrease of 18 hp and a bump of 13 lb-ft over the 2020 model.

The pricing ladder is a straightforward affair, with the 2.0T with Technology Package going for $42,525; the A-Spec Package runs $45,275; and the top Advance Package will cost buyers $47,325.

Front-wheel drive is standard on the TLX, with Acura’s latest Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system a $2,000 option.

The sportier Type S model, with its unique 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, only comes in SH-AWD form. Acura isn’t willing to divulge an exact price for the sport sedan quite yet, only stating it will be “well-equipped in the low to mid $50,000s.” The Type S also arrives a few months after its lesser-powered brethren next spring. That new V6 will produce an estimated 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, dropping it right in the middle of the segment in terms of output.

No matter which TLX buyers pick, they’ll find a 10-speed automatic transmission handling shifting duties. Acura has returned to the classic double-wishbone front suspension design for this TLX, with a five-link independent suspension out back. Standard-fit wheels are 18 inches on the base model, with all Packages bumping that up an inch. Meanwhile the Type S will use 20-inchers wrapped in 255-series rubber.

Standard features will include a larger 10.2-inch infotainment screen, 12-way power adjustable front seats (with heating), leatherette seating surfaces, and a four-option drive mode selector. The AcuraWatch suite of safety aids is also standard on all 2021 TLX models, adding Traffic Jam Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition to existing automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Package-specific options include vented front seats, heated rears, a 360-degree camera, full-leather or leather/Ultrasuede interior, open-pore wood, and a head-up display. An upgraded 17-speaker sound system and navigation are also on the options list. You’ll have to move up to one of the packages to secure blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors at the front and back.

The new-shape TLX will begin arriving in dealerships late September.

