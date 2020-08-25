2021 Ford F-150 Configurator Goes Live: $30,635 Starting Price, Over $80K Loaded

AutoGuide.com

New Ford configurator confirms prices for new truck, including hybrid model.

Ford has unleashed the 2021 F-150 configurator on the world, allowing folks to tinker with the myriad options of what will almost certainly be 2021’s best-selling vehicle in the US.

It was around two months ago that we first saw the 11th-generation F-150. It represents an evolution of the current model, sticking to the same platform and again featuring an aluminum-intensive skin. Ford has massaged the looks, and the big news is the addition of a hybrid powertrain. Now we know how much the battery-assisted drivetrain will run, as well as the other four engine options.

The whole range kicks off with the workhorse XL 4×2. Equipped with the 3.3-liter V6 engine and mid-length 6.5-foot bed, it just squeaks over the $30,000 mark once the $1,695 in destination charges are applied. From there buyers have the choice of upgrading to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 ($1,195) or 5.0-liter V8 ($1,995), while a switch to 4×4 adds $3,425 to the bottom line. The $36,745 XLT trim offers all the same options, while adding a whole bunch of chrome to the exterior.

You’ll need to move up to the $46,390 Lariat trim to open up access to the 3.0-liter diesel and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines, however. That new PowerBoost hybrid setup is also available from the Lariat onward, though you’ll need to select the largest SuperCrew cab configuration to open it up. The hybrid powertrain, pairing the 3.5-liter EcoBoost with an electric motor, will run you an additional $3,300 in Lariat trim.

From there, buyers will find the King Ranch (starting at $58,025), Platinum ($60,805) , and Limited ($72,520) trims. The top trim comes with the larger EcoBoost engine as standard, a few cow’s worth of leather inside, and most every bit of new tech Ford has been able to cram into the truck. Select as many options as you can find—which is a bit tricky based on trim-specific availability—and you’re looking at an $82,000 sticker price. That includes things like the folding shifter for the center console workspace, the full reclining seats, and the prep kit for CoPilot360 Active 2.0.

A few minutes of playing with the configurator got me a $54,790 Lariat 4×4 with the good old-fashioned 5.0-liter V8 and a sports appearance package. Another build in lux King Ranch trim, complete with the PowerBoost hybrid and some extra interior goodies, tallied $65,425. It looks pretty good in green and grey, right?

What would you build? Let us know in the comments.

