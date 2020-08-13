2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is an Angular 201-HP Sport Sedan

AutoGuide.com

The Elantra N Line returns on the new, dramatically styled generation, complete with turbocharged engine and choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions.

It’s been a few months since Hyundai showed off the sharp-faced new Elantra sedan. Late Wednesday it took the wraps off the next step for its compact sedan, officially unveiling the higher-performance Elantra N Line.

In Hyundai parlance, N Line editions traditionally act as a halfway point between the regular trims and the full-tilt N models. The 2021 Elantra N Line picks up where previous N Line’s left off, with a torquey 1.6-liter turbocharged engine providing power to the front wheels. Outputs sit at a familiar 201 horsepower and 195.2 lb-ft of torque. Yes, Hyundai specified that fifth of twist.

Like the gone-for-2021 Elantra GT N Line, the prismatic new model will offer drivers the option of either Hyundai’s fun-to-row six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Marking out the N Line from lesser new-shape Elantras are a more aggressive front fascia, unique side skirts, and N Line-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. It’s not all just for show either, with Hyundai claiming the design of the lower fascia aids in engine cooling. Around back, an integrated lip spoiler, twin-pipe exhaust, and subtle diffuser cement the N Line’s sportier intentions.

Inside, the N Line gets a sportier, perforated-leather steering wheel and more aggressively bolstered seats. DCT-equipped cars include wheel-mounted paddle shifters, while a Drive Mode Selector system is present regardless of transmission choice.

The N Line sticks to the new Elantra’s smaller infotainment screen option. What it lacks in real estate, it makes up for with wireless compatibility for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Users of the latter also have access to the Hyundai Digital Key system. The usual suite of driver assistance systems, like forward collision avoidance, lane following and lane-keep assist, auto high beams, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and driver attention warning are all standard.

Hyundai didn’t talk price at Wednesday’s reveal. We expect the new Elantra N Line to come in only slightly above the car it replaces—the Elantra Sport, at $25,125 with destination—when it touches down at dealers later this year.

