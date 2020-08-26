2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Turns the Wick Up to 620 Horsepower

AutoGuide.com

Turbo S trim adds 80 hp over previous Turbo; sets new Nürburgring “executive sedan” lap record.

Meet Porsche’s response to the gaggle of 600-plus-horsepower competitors out there (see: exhibit A; exhibit B). The German automaker has shown off the facelifted 2021 Panamera lineup, and sitting at the very top of the pile is this, the 620-horsepower Panamera Turbo S.

Porsche reserves that additional S for only the highest-performing models in its lineup. Earlier this year it was the 640-horsepower 911 Turbo S. The new range-topping Panamera isn’t far behind that icon in the pony race, and it out-twists its sibling with 15 more lb-ft, for a total of 605. All this extra power comes from an upgraded version of the familiar 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. Porsche says the engineers took special care to ensure power ramped up progressively towards the redline, producing a curve similar to a naturally-aspirated motor.

Given these freakish figures, it shouldn’t surprise you to see similarly quick performance times: Porsche is quoting a 0–62 mph time of just 3.1 seconds, and a top speed of 195 mph. The Turbo S has already clinched a (very specific) Nürburgring lap time record too. At 7:29.81, the big sedan beats the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Porsche 911 Turbo S of a decade ago, and is knocking on the door of the Carrera GT. That, my friends, is what you call progress.

The Turbo S is more than its Zuffenhausen-sourced heart, of course. The new sedan and Sport Turismo wagon sport myriad driving aid acronyms starting with a “P”. There’s the usual PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), PDCC Sport (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport), and PTV Plus (Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus). Porsche says every system has been retuned for each specific trim, resulting in both increased comfort and sportiness.

Like the rest of the 2021 Panamera lineup, the Turbo S benefits from a subtle facelift. The exterior sees a new front bumper design, drawing elements from the latest 992-generation 911 as well as the 718 Spyder. Larger intakes at the corners of the bumper help the car gulp down more air for that hungry V8. At the rear is a new taillight design; it follows the family trend of a thin LED strip running the width of the rear, connecting the lights.

While the new car’s interior looks practically identical to the current model, the 2021 Panamera does include extra tech kit. All new Panameras feature wireless Apple CarPlay support, Risk Radar, and an improved voice control system. As a nod to safety, it also now features Lane Keeping Assist and road sign recognition as standard.

The entire new-shape Panamera line will be available in North America starting in the first quarter of next year. US prices for the Turbo S are currently unavailable—expect them closer to release—while Canadians will be looking at a $202,400 price tag. For reference, the current Turbo, sans S, kicks off at $157,000 USD. Expect a couple thousand dollar premium to upgrade to the Sport Turismo, and slightly more than that for the extended-wheelbase Executive.

