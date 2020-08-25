Announcing the AutoGuide.com Automotive Aftermarket Expo

AutoGuide.com

Coming this fall: the Automotive Aftermarket Expo, AutoGuide.com’s first virtual trade show.

This year, COVID-19 unfortunately led to the cancellation of many long-standing auto shows and annual conventions, leaving those of us in the industry looking for new ways to connect with friends, colleagues and the thousands of enthusiasts who turn out at yearly events like the New York Auto Show, the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and the recently-cancelled SEMA Show.

But just because those shows may not be happening this year doesn’t mean we can’t still (safely) meet up to talk shop and geek out over the latest and greatest vehicles and products. That’s why we’re excited to announce AutoGuide.com’s very own Automotive Aftermarket Expo, a virtual automotive trade show coming to a screen near you later this fall.

What Is It?

Since we can’t bring our readers and partners to the trade show floors this year, we’re bringing the trade show floor to them (you!) through a special, fully digital, one-day event. The AAE will be an entirely virtual show, consisting of a day-long video stream highlighting exciting new and upcoming automotive products, custom builds and more, through interviews directly with the brands themselves.

Over the full-day event, we’ll cover everything from car care to tires, the latest off-road accessories to the most coveted performance parts, and much, much more. Plus, since it’s virtual, you get to watch it all from the comfort of your own home. That means no waiting in lines, no navigating a maze of booths and no paying convention center prices for snacks.

When Is It?

This all-day livestream will be happening on October 21st, 2020, so mark your calendars now and get ready for a full day of automotive coverage featuring an exciting lineup of your favorite manufacturers and aftermarket brands.

The AAE will be streaming on AutoGuide.com as well as our YouTube channel and across the entire VerticalScope platform. Join us for the entire event to make sure you don’t miss a thing, or jump in and out to catch the latest announcements from your favorite brands, all while hanging out with the Internet’s largest automotive community.

How Can You Get Involved?

The AAE will be entirely virtual, so there’s no flights to book or hotel deals to search for. All you have to do is watch this space for more announcements – including the full schedule of the day’s events, plus an interactive directory of participating brands – as we get closer to October.

For brands interested in participating, contact us to learn more or email us here.