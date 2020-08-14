Jeep Teases Upcoming Wagoneer With New Logo

AutoGuide.com

The new Wagoneer is “coming soon” is all Jeep would say on its media site as it released a new teaser image today. The image is of the Wagoneer logo in gold lettering and the American flag as the suffix. This is as good a sign as any that the Jeep Wagoneer official reveal is almost at hand.

Loading …

The second image is from the cabin. It showcases the stylish interior we can expect from the upscale SUV. What makes us think it will be upscale? Well, for starters, the button itself seems to have been given some serious thought about the designers. Then there is the housing which is draped in leather. Just beyond the button, we can see hints of wood on the dash and two protruding aluminum knobs from, what we think is the next-generation infotainment system with UConnect.

Although Jeep hasn’t yet confirmed but it’s no secret that the Wagoneer will arrive in two distinct versions, the Wagoneer and the extended wheelbase Grand Wagoneer. The Wagoneer twins will likely rival the GMC Yukon twins with the Grand Wagoneer going after the Denali. And in typical Jeep fashion, both will have serious off-road credentials. Jeep will build the Wagoneer on the RAM 1500 body-on-frame platform and will probably come with both V6 and V8 engine options. We cannot rule the option of a diesel powertrain out either. Rumor has it that we will likely see Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as well. The Wagoneers will probably go into production next year which means they will only arrive in the North American market as 2022 models.

Loading …