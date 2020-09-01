2021 Mazda 6 Gets More Torque, New Special Edition, $25,270 Starting Price

AutoGuide.com

Mazda’s good-looking mid-sizer soldiers on for 2021 with small detail changes and a new Carbon Edition.

The current Mazda 6 remains one of the prettiest sedans in its segment. For 2021, the Japanese automaker is treating the four-door to round of updates to keep it fresh. Topping the list is a new special edition, plus more torque for the turbocharged engine, and added tech inside.

Mazda has pumped up the torque figure of its 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine on other models, so it’s not surprising to see the same for the 6. Running on 93-octane gas, it now produces 320 lb-ft, up 10 units of twist from before and the 87-octane figure. Horsepower remains at 250 hp for the good stuff, and 227 on regular.

Stepping inside the 2021 model, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now both standard. In the case of the former—on the Grand Touring trim and up—you’ve even got it wirelessly, which is nice.

A Carbon Edition, as seen on the 2021 CX-9, sticks to a monochromatic look outside. Available only in Mazda’s unique Polymetal Gray, it features a gloss black lip spoiler and side mirrors, plus 19-inch wheels dipped in black too. Meanwhile the interior features red leather with contrast stitching. The Carbon edition comes only with the turbo engine, and starts at $33,745, including destination.

A slight price hike is the name of the game for the remaining five trims. The 2021 Mazda 6 Sport kicks things off at $25,270, whereas the top-shelf Signature lists for $36,695.

Mazda sold 21,524 Mazda 6s last year, just over a third of what it managed this generation’s best year (2015). Since it debuted for the 2014 model year, we expect a replacement in the near future.

