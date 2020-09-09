2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Starts At $55,300, Packs More Tech and Luxury

AutoGuide.com

Coupe and cabriolet models to get mild-hybrid technology as well. With over 14 million units sold since 1946, the E-Class and its preceding models are Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling series production models to date. For the 2021 model year, Mercedes has brought the MBUX system to the E-Class lineup, along with electrified powertrains. The price for the 2021 Mercedes Benz E-Class will start from $55,300 (including destination) and will be available in showrooms from late 2020.

Aesthetically the changes are minor. The grill slopes downwards and the headlamps are more rounded off and sport a cleaner design especially thanks to the single LED DRL. The rest looks almost identical to the 2020 model. The tech suite and cabin see the biggest changes. Merc has finally introduced the twin 12.3-inch MBUX system to the E-Class.

It includes a fully customizable display, voice control, machine learning capability, full-color HUD, and augmented reality navigation. Exit Warning Assist is a new addition to the safety suite. It monitors blindspots even after the driver turns the engine off and enables safer exit from the car. Plus, the stop and go adaptive cruise control can now restart the E-Class even a minute after it’s come to a halt.

As for the powertrains, the E350 carries over the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot engine. It makes a respectable 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of peak torque. The E450 models—both four-door and two-door (coupe and cabriolet)—come with a 3.0-liter turbo inline-six that, thanks to an added 48Volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system, makes 362 hp of max power and 369 lb-ft of peak torque.

The AMG E53 models pack the same engine but in a different state of tune. The V6 in the 53 models makes 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of peak torque. The range-topping AMG E-63 S uses the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of max torque.

Mercedes-Benz has also added the All Terrain to the lineup as well. It replaces the traditional wagon to offer a cross-wagon, like the Volvo V90 Cross Country. The All Terrain will be available in only one trim and with the 450 powertrain only. Though it’s a shame that the traditional wagon will no longer be available anymore, a model like the All Terrain will certainly find buyers. You don’t sell over 14 million units without doing something new ever few years.

