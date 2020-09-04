2021 Ram Pickups Add Limited Night Editions For Blacked-Out Style

AutoGuide.com

New package offers monochromatic styling across the 2021 Ram pickup line.

Ram has announced a new trim line for its pickup family for 2021. Available on the 1500 as well as the HD models, the new Limited Night Edition swaps out the chrome of the regular Limited trim for stealthy black bits.

Essentially, the Night Edition rolls the existing Black Appearance Package ($3,995 on 1500, $995 on HD) into a dedicated trim. Night Edition buyers will get blacked-out bumpers, side mirrors, exhaust tips, badges, and the grille. The headlights also feature darkened bezels, and the wheels are black aluminum: 22-inch rolling stock for the 1500, 20-inch for single-rear wheel HDs, and 17-inch for duallies. Light-duty Night Edition pickups gain a sport performance hood, while all models add black tow hooks and a tri-fold tonneau cover.

A 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, also typically an added option on the regular Limited, is part of the Night Edition.

Buyers will be able to spec their blacked-out Ram pickups in either rear- or four-wheel drive, with any engine choice. That includes the standard V6, optional V8, and torquey 3.0-liter EcoDiesel in the 1500. The HD trucks come equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 as standard; the 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins turbo diesel is optional.

Limited Night Editions will begin showing up at US dealers this quarter, and in Canada before the end of the year. US pricing starts at $61,740 for the 1500, which is slightly less than a 2020 Limited with the Black Appearance Package and Level 1 Equipment group. The HD models will begin at $64,625.

