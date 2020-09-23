2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Revealed: 250-Mile Range EV SUV Starts at $39,995

AutoGuide.com

Tiguan-sized electric SUV will launch with 201-horsepower, rear-drive model: 302-hp AWD ID.4 arrives next year.

It’s official, after almost two years of spy pics and rumor mills working in overdrive, Volkswagen today pulled the wraps off its most anticipated launch in years, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 compact SUV. The all-electric VW crossover will start from $39,995 before federal rebates and state-level exemptions. In the state of New York the ID.4 will cost less than $33,000 and across the Hudson in New Jersey you could get the Volkswagen ID.4 for less than $30,000.

Volkswagen is also offering a very aggressive lease option with the ID.4 as well. Highly qualified customers can get the ID.4 for a monthly lease payment of just $379 on a 36-month lease with 10,000 miles per year, and $3,579 down.

Powertrain

Volkswagen is calling the ID.4 a kind of a spiritual successor to the Beetle. It does for EVs what the Beetle did for the ICE, bring mobility to the masses. Also, just like the Beetle, the ID.4 is RWD. At launch VW will offer the ID.4 with an 82 kWh battery hooked up to a 201 hp AC motor that makes 228 lb-ft of peak torque and boasts of a range of 250 miles on a full charge.

Later in 2021, Volkswagen will also offer an AWD version with a two-motor setup pushing out 302 hp.

The ID.4 will also come with 125 kW fast-charging capabilities, that can juice up the battery from five to 80 percent in just 38 minutes. A regular Level 2 home charger should be able to fully top the battery in 7.5 hours. Apart from that VW is also offering three years worth of unlimited fast charging at all Electrify America/Canada charging stations across both countries.

Cabin

Volkswagen has gone for a minimalistic design for the cabin of the ID.4. The instrument cluster is a 5.3-inch all-digital unit that wouldn’t look out of place on a motorcycle. Although a tad small, it does suit the overall minimalist design of the cabin quite well. A rocker switch to the right of the display replaces the gear lever while the lights are operated by a control panel to the left of the leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel.

In the base model the ID.4 comes with a 10-inch touch screen infotainment screen. If you opt for the Statement package you’ll get a 12.0-inch screen along with a fixed panoramic roof, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar massage and memory function. The larger screen is touch and gesture controlled while standard features include a dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors and heated swing mirrors and washer nozzles.

Features like the powered tailgate, wireless charging and in-car Wi-Fi, are available with the Statement package only.

As for space, there is plenty of it. The all-electric crossover boasts of 99.9 cu-ft of interior space which according to VW is on par with the Tiguan despite the ID’s smaller footprint. It also boasts 30.4 cu-ft of cargo space which can be extended to 64.2 with the seats folded down.

Driver Assistance

The ID.4 will come with VW’s new IQ Drive which includes Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. Also, apart from blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, the ID.4 also comes with road sign monitoring and auto high beams as well.

Pricing

As we mentioned before, the ID.4 will start at $39,995 before tax credits for the ID.4 Pro trim. VW is however, is beginning its ID.4 journey in the States with the 1st Edition which is priced at $43,995 before benefits. This is essentially the Pro model with the Statement ($4,500) and Gradient ($1,500) packages added to it.

Come spring 2021, VW also add the ID.4 AWD Pro trim to its lineup as well. Prices will start from $43,695. The hike in price will primarily be for the 302 hp two-motor setup, the Statement and Gradient packages will be optional extras.

For the first time ever, customers can book their VW car online. It is a six-step booking process that will allow you to book your ID.4, in one of six available colors, for $100. Volkswagen also intends to localize production of the ID.4 at its Chattanooga plant by 2022 and subsequently introduce a version of the ID.4 that costs around $35,000.

