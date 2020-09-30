2022 Volkswagen Taos To Get New 1.5-liter 158 hp Turbo Engine

AutoGuide.com

Volkswagen today confirmed that its upcoming challenger for the coveted compact SUV segment, the Taos will come with a new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The Taos, will go into production next year and will debut as a 2022 model year vehicle in 2021. The new engine in question, is a new version of the EA211 1.4 TSI powerplant which is present in practically everything Volkswagen makes.

The new engine, for one, now measures 1.5 liters instead of 1.4. According to VW it also features a new Variable Turbine Geometry that helps with power whilst also being more frugal than its 1.4-liter counterpart. It makes 158 hp of max power and 184 lb-ft of peak torque. It also comes with a map-controlled cooling module to warm up the engine faster and a high-pressure fuel system, all for better fuel efficiency.

The 2022 Taos will be available with both a FWD and an AWD powertrain. Though the engine will remain constant, the FWD version will come with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission while the AWD version will come with the sportier seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. It is also a no brainer that the new powertrain will eventually find its way into the Jetta. Volkswagen is clearly targeting the larger of the compact SUVs, to be specific, the Kia Seltos. The Seltos measures 172 inches in length and sports traditional SUV dimensions. The Taos is also a two-box design and will measure 174.2 inches in length. Plus, since it will be built on the MQB platform, we can almost be sure that it will be a spacious little crossover.

It will slot under the Tiguan and is likely to officially debut by summer of 2021.

