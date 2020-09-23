Brembo Goes Digital, Reveals New Greentive Discs and More Efficient Caliper

AutoGuide.com

Brembo, one of the world’s leading brake manufacturers and possibly the most iconic has announced its commitment to a greener future.

The company has unveiled two new products. The first of which is the Greentive disc brake.

The name itself is a mashup of Green and Distinctive. Brembo has used something called “High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel” (HVOF) technology to give the ring of the disc a new surface coating. This new coating, according to Brembo, ensures very low wear of the disc and also produces a very low amount of brake dust thereby reducing brake emissions.

Brembo has targeted its Greentive discs towards premium and luxury cars, as the lower brake dust production will help keep the rims cleaner. Since it is highly corrosion-resistant, it’s also a good fit for electric cars. The Greentive discs sport a shiny mirror finish that lend these discs a premium aesthetic.

A disc brake system would be incomplete without a caliper and a new, more efficient disc would perform better when paired with an equally efficient caliper. So to pair with its Greentive disc, Brambo has also introduced the Enesys Energy Saving System. It’s a new braking solution by Brembo that helps reduce brake emissions. Brembo has come up with a new spring design for its calipers that “reduces possible residual contacts between pads and discs while the driver is not braking.”According to Brembo this new spring helps reduce both emissions and energy waste which consequently helps increase performance. The Enesys system also limits pad and disc wear thereby reducing wear and tear and also prolonging the life of the brakes.

Along with launching two new products Brembo also announced that that it will be moving to the digital space as well. The Italian company has debuted its own digital platform, called Brembo Next, in the bid to become a solutions provider through “smart, sustainable and digital products and services.”

Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci had this to say about the announcement:

“We entered into a new era, made of artificial intelligence and big data. Our new vision reflects the changing times and ignites the future of Brembo. Our plan is to become a truly digital company, delivering digital solutions. In that regard, we will further strengthen our innovation capabilities on a global scale through the creation of R&D centers of excellence in our main regions. We want to infuse our solutions with AI and sustainable technologies, to become an aspirational cool brand for the generations to come. We are on a mission to anticipate the impact of the mega trends that are shaping the automotive industry and to surprise our partners by offering them solutions that are at the cutting edge of innovation.”

How Brembo intends to go about digitizing its brake research and development is not clear at the moment but we think the company intends to collect data from the cars running its brakes to identify areas of improvement and innovation.

