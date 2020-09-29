Genesis Teases GV70 Compact SUV For First Time

AutoGuide.com

Smaller SUV will join the brand’s GV80 mid-sizer, with evolution of Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance” design language.

The new kid on the luxury block is continuing its product offensive with this, the Genesis GV70. This smaller SUV will head out onto Korean roads for testing starting today. When it enters production, it will bring the total model count at Genesis to five.

With the “G-Matrix” camouflage in place, it’s hard to get a bead on the smaller SUV’s overall design. A few details are clear, however, such as the brand’s signature twin-line headlamps. On the GV70 they adopt pinched inner edges however, similar to the G70 sport sedan facelift unveiled earlier this month. The Crest Grille looks more like the item on the GV80 though, tapering from the top down.

These teasers show that this smaller GV will have a different rear-end treatment from its bigger brother too. Instead of a continuous glasshouse stretching from A- to D-pillar, the GV70 has a body-color C-pillar breaking up the graphic. The chrome running along the tops of the doors dives down this pillar, drawing attention to the small window aft of the doors.

It almost looks like the taillights could break from the current twin-bar motif and connect in some way, but it’s too early to call.

The public will be able to see it out in the wild—at least in Korea—which should provide a better idea of the design. As we mentioned before, Genesis will be sending out the GV70 onto Korean roads starting today. Curious passersby can scan the QR code on its body to find out more information about the brand’s styling, and the unique camo pattern.

It’s been a busy last few months for Genesis. This year alone has seen the debut of the GV80—the brand’s first SUV—as well as its platform-mate, the second-generation G80.

As for what might power the GV70, or whether it’s an evolution of the G70’s platform or the next generation, Genesis is keeping mum on the subject. It promises more details will arrive soon, and given what we’ve seen so far this year, we can’t wait.

