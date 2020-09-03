Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Previews a Whole Range of American Luxury

AutoGuide.com

The big three-row concept prefaces production Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models, including electrified variants.

It’s been one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets, and after weeks of teasing, now we see it: meet the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. This imposing three-row SUV may only be a concept, but it previews a range of models its maker says will exude “American craftsmanship and heritage.”

Before we dive into all the details—and there are a lot—let’s just consider that whole “concept” tag. This is a remarkably resolved design, looking very much production-ready, especially the interior. While some of the materials may be toned down for production, we feel confident saying it right here: don’t expect a whole lot of change between this and the Grand Wagoneer you’ll soon find at your local Jeep dealer.

Big, bold exterior design

The Grand Wagoneer is immediately recognizable as a Jeep thanks to that iconic seven-slot grille. Jeep’s designers have kept the chrome to a minimum however, instead using contrasting black for much of the design. A full-width LED strip stretches across the thin headlights and the top edge of the grille, with thin dotted lines of light between those seven slots. Even the Grand Wagoneer badging sitting atop the grille lights up—it uses a custom font too. The front skid plate is made from Obsidian black aluminum, and just above are flashes of chrome in the bright tow hooks.

Moving around to the side, the GW’s more upright posture gives it a decidedly more stately feel than the Grand Cherokee. A strong character line runs from the grille right back the length of the SUV, and on over the taillights. The subtlest of curves in the wheel arches contrast with all the horizontal and vertical lines. To really get a sense of how immense this thing is though, consider those wheels are 24-inch items.

An upright tailgate keeps things slab-sided out back. The taillight treatment mirrors the front, with a thin LED strip connecting the lamps.

Easily the coolest feature is the full-length glass roof, which features a map of Detroit and the surrounding area, as a nod to Jeep’s headquarters. You’ll also find roof rails up top, with loop openings featuring teak wood. The wood, normally seen on yachts, also sits underneath the headlights.

Overall, it manages to be both American and distinctive; different from the equally vast Lincoln Navigator or GMC Yukon, but still conveying serious presence.

An interior full of natural and renewable materials

The exterior may be slightly different for the brand, but the interior of the Grand Wagoneer Concept is a whole other world. It’s spacious of course, offering three rows in a Jeep for the first time in over a decade. But more so than that, the Grand Wagoneer exudes craftsmanship and a unique take on upscale American luxury.

Onyx glass makes up the main face of the dash, stretching right across the interior. Jeep is proud of the sustainability of the piece, as it’s fully recyclable. Just below it is a structural raw aluminum shelf. Laid into this unfinished metal is heat-treated lacewood, which looks phenomenal and has us itching to reach out and touch it. Customizable ambient lighting separates the glass from the wood, making the former appear to float.

Jeep connects the use of lacewood to the famous side cladding of previous Wagoneers. We’re more than okay with this modern approach.

Other sustainable materials include the Thrive fiber carpets (which use pre- and post consumer materials), and synthetic upholstery for the seats, instrument panel, console, and doors.

It wouldn’t be a Jeep without a few Easter eggs thrown in. Etched into the side of the dash is a profile of the Wagoneer and “EST. 1963”, celebrating the first model year of the original Wagoneer. It’s only visible when the door is open.

Lots of screens and speakers

Jeep is proud of the 75 inches of screen real estate found inside the Grand Wagoneer. Second-row passengers get a solid 30 inches’ share of that, with a 10.25-inch central display for the twin captain’s chairs. Ahead of those are two 10.1-inch entertainment screens.

It’s the front seats that get treated to a veritable screenfest. Ahead of the two-spoke steering wheel is a 12.3-inch display; a slightly smaller 12.1-inch unit takes up main infotainment duties in the center stack. Housed lower down is a 10.25-inch item specifically for comfort settings. Lastly—and in a segment first—is another 10.25-inch screen directly ahead of the front-seat passenger. All of this runs off the latest version of FCA’s infotainment system, Uconnect 5.

The Grand Wagoneer also marks the re-introduction of high-end American luxury brand McIntosh into the realm of car audio. The 71-year old New York-based company has crafted a custom 23-speaker sound system for the concept, complete with 24-channel amp.

What’s under the hood?

Speaking of electric toys, the Grand Wagoneer features a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Jeep hasn’t given any specifics—only calling it “no-compromise”—but we suspect the battery and electric motor are paired with something more substantial than the 2.0-liter turbo found in the new Wrangler 4xe. Perhaps a V8? Whatever sort of engine it ends up being, Jeep is leaning into the advantages of electrification. The brand promises near-silent luxury, plus better performance thanks to the instant-on torque delivery of electric motors. What’s more, it’s even promising “more capability than ever off the road”.

Jeep has confirmed a handful of features for the production model, which will show up in 2021. The production Grand Wagoneer will feature no less than three 4WD systems, as well as Quadra-Lift air suspension. The Jeep range-topper will also use an independent suspension front and rear, while still delivering “unmatched towing capability.” For those keeping score at home, the 2021 GMC Yukon can tow up to 8,400 lb; the Lincoln Navigator and Dodge Durango are both rated to 8,700 lb.

When will we see it?

The Grand Wagoneer production model will land within the next 12 months. That suggests a 2022 model year for the big three-row. Jeep has also confirmed a “regular” Wagoneer will arrive too, and will be produced at the same metro-Detroit plant as its big brother. We expect pricing to kick off around $70,000, rising to as much as $90,000 depending on what engines Jeep decides to offer.