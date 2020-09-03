Sailun Tire Celebrated Frontline Workers With a Special Drive-In Movie Night

AutoGuide.com

Sailun Tire recently organized a free movie night as a special thank you to those who’ve worked tirelessly to keep society, the economy and the automotive industry running.

These past few months since the COVID-19 pandemic first started have been difficult for all of us, but especially for the first responders and essential workers who have been on the front lines of their community’s response to the global crisis. That’s why Sailun Tire felt it was important to put together an evening to recognize and celebrate these dedicated heroes via a safe, fun and socially-distanced special event.

And what better way to do that than with a beloved car culture experience like a drive-in movie?

“The idea came about after thinking of ways in which people could gather safely and still socially distance to have some fun and recognize the great contributions made by frontline and essential workers, including dedicated first responders, firefighters, paramedics, health care professionals and even care home staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Mark Pereira, Senior Marketing Manager at Sailun Tire Americas.

“We just wanted to show our appreciation for what they have done and continue to do,” added Kevin Lake, Vice President of Marketing at Sailun Tire Americas.

Hosting a drive-in movie night was a natural fit for the tire company, pairing a classic summer favorite with a family-friendly event that made it easy to ensure that all recommended hygiene protocols and social distancing measures could be followed.

As a result, it didn’t take long to fill all 160 parking spots for the free movie night at the 5 Drive-In in Oakville, Ontario, complete with special presentations highlighting the contributions of frontline and essential workers, snacks and big prizes – including a raffle where attendees were given the opportunity to win a brand-new set of Sailun Tires.

The commitment to giving back didn’t stop with popcorn and a movie, either. Non-perishable food donations were also collected during the event for delivery to local food banks.

“Considering the impact of the COVID-19 crisis globally, it has given many of us a chance to look through the lens from both our personal and business perspective, to really focus and appreciate the things that matter and step up to the plate,” said Lake.

“Showing our appreciation and bringing everybody together through events like this is simply the right thing to do.”

Visit SailunTire.com for more.