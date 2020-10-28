2021 Ford Edge Will Feature Huge 12-Inch Touchscreen

AutoGuide.com

Ford’s mid-sizer will gain a big ol’ portrait-oriented infotainment screen for 2021.

The Ford Edge is gaining some additional screen real estate. As part of its 2021 model year update, the whole Edge range will feature a humongous 12.0-inch touchscreen setup.

Ford announced the update on Wednesday. The larger screen will not only be the biggest in the class, but it outmeasures the one in the larger Explorer. The upsized screen will also use the updated SYNC 4A system, which supports over-the-air updates. Other features include voice recognition, and a cloud-based navigation system. Thanks to the sheer size of the screen, driver and passenger can use split-screen to ensure certain info, like navigation directions, is always on the screen.

SYNC 4A also includes a digital owner’s manual, eliminating the need for a physical one. Look at that, weight savings!

Other upgrades include a move to wireless support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ford has also dropped two more USB ports into the Edge, including a USB-C unit.

Other changes for the 2021 model year focus on aesthetics. There’s a new “Ceramic” interior choice on Titanium Elite models, and a cloth interior for the SEL. Two new grays join the exterior color palette. The sportier Edge ST, and the ST-Line, which borrows the looks but not the running gear, remain in action for 2021.

The larger five-seat SUV scene has seen a few new additions over the past year. Volkswagen has the chunky Atlas Cross Sport, and Toyota’s Venza was reborn as a quasi-premium hybrid. That’s to say nothing of the Chevrolet Blazer, Nissan Murano, and Subaru Outback.

Ford didn’t release pricing for the 2021 Edge, but expect it soon, as the SUVs start rolling into dealerships.

