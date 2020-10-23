2021 Hyundai Elantra Pricing Starts at $20,645, Hybrid and N Line Around $25K

AutoGuide.com

Hyundai has released full pricing details on its redesigned 2021 Elantra compact, including fuel-sipping Hybrid and sporty N Line models.

The Elantra is getting a dramatic restyling for 2021, but one thing Hyundai isn’t changing much is the price. The Korean automaker has released all the pricing for its compact sedan, and the point of entry has only climbed $350.

That translates to a $20,645 starting price for the 2021 Elantra SE, including destination. That undercuts both the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, though the new-for-2020 Nissan Sentra remains slightly more affordable. Hyundai is quick to point out the added standard features on this seventh-generation model however. These improvements include standard four-wheel disc brakes, a higher average EPA-estimated mpg rating, more driving assists, and a standard 8.0-inch infotainment screen with wireless mobile support. 15-inch alloy wheels are also standard on the SE; there be no steelies here.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Hyundai Venue Review

Moving up the conventional trim walk, there’s the SEL, starting from $21,895. This mid-level trim adds in heated front seats, proximity key with push button start, hands-free smart trunk release, and Blue Link connected car services. A $950 Convenience Package adds full-speed-range adaptive cruise control, a wireless charging pad, leather steering wheel and shifter, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, and forward collision-avoidance assist.

An SEL Premium Package is also available, but only with the Convenience Package in tandem. This $3,050 pack throws a whole whack of content at the Elantra, including upsized 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, power driver’s seat, and Hyundai’s Digital Key.

At the top of the trims is the Limited, with a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen—which weirdly switches to wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—Highway Drive Assist, and voice recognition. All of these trims use Hyundai’s 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The pairing is good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, and an EPA-estimated 37 mpg combined.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

For the first time, Hyundai will also offer the Elantra in hybrid form. This fuel-sipper will only be available in SEL and Limited trims, priced from $24,545 and $29,095, respectively. The Hybrid uses a smaller 1.6-liter engine paired with a 1.32-kWh battery. Combined output is 132 hp and 195 hp, and Hyundai is targeting over 50 mpg combined with the setup. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission sends the power to the front wheels.

Loading …

A 1.6-liter engine also powers the sporty N Line model, which starts at $25,095. It’s turbocharged, however: a carry over from the current Elantra Sport, it produces 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. As standard, the N Line comes with a six-speed manual transmission, though a DCT is available for $900 more. The N Line features more aggressive exterior styling, 18-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires (on the manual), and the requisite smattering of N badges inside.

The New Elantra will go on sale this fall. We’ll be getting behind the wheel soon enough, so stay tuned to AutoGuide.com for our thoughts on the angular new compact.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.