2021 Jaguar E-Pace Adds More Interior Tech, Refined Looks

The smallest Jaguar SUV will now be the entry point for the British brand.

Jaguar is shaking up its model line for 2021. The XE is dead, which now makes the E-Pace the smallest and most affordable way into the luxury marque. To help it with that duty, Jaguar is treating the E-Pace to a few choice upgrades to keep it fresh in the compact luxury crossover segment.

Unless you’re a brand fanatic, you might have a tough time picking out the exterior changes here. An updated daytime running light (DRL) signature sets the ’21 out at night. There’s a new side vent design with Jag’s leaping feline on it too. And that’s about it.

It’s inside where the larger changes happen—literally, in the case of the 11.4-inch, curved infotainment display. The system uses Pivi Pro, the new UX that debuted in the Land Rover Defender earlier this year. An even larger 12.3-inch screen is available for the instrument cluster, replacing the standard analog dials. Jaguar has updated the whole center console, with a cleaner climate control section sitting directly below the new screen. Further down, the shifter has shrunk to a much smaller block, opening up access to the wireless charger behind it. Jaguar says the whole design benefits from improved material quality too.

The updated electronics system allows for over-the-air (OTA) updates. Other tech boosts include an available rearview mirror camera.

For 2021 the E-Pace will continue to use Jaguar’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder on our shores; sorry, no plug-in hybrid for us. The P250 models produce 246 horsepower, while the top P300 trim boosts that by 50 horses, with a mild-hybrid setup to boot. Every E-Pace utilizes a nine-speed auto and all-wheel drive.

E-Pace pricing shifts upwards with this slight facelift. You’ll be looking at $42,045 for the opportunity to get in its doors, including a $1,050 destination charge. Meanwhile the range-topping P300 Sport will set interested parties back $51,045.

