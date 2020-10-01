2021 Lexus IS Now More Affordable, 2021 ES Gains AWD

AutoGuide.com

Lexus has announced the pricing of the upcoming 2021 IS sedan and surprise, surprise, despite the significant update, it will cost less than the model it replaces. Prices start from $40,925 (incl. destination) for the base IS 300 RWD trim. Set to hit the showrooms later in the year, the 2021 Lexus IS will be available with two engines.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo will only be available with the base IS 300 RWD and will produce 241 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. It is also the first time that the IS 300 will not be available as an F Sport. The 3.5-liter V6 will power the rest of the lineup but in different states of tune. Starting at $42,025, the V6 will make 260 hp and 236 lb-ft in the IS 300 AWD and 311 hp and 280 lb-ft in the IS 350 trims.

The IS 350 trims will be available in the F Sport guise only. Where the IS 350 F Sport RWD starts at $43,925, the AWD version of the same trim is $2,000 dearer starting from $45,925. Surprisingly though, apart from the RWD IS 300, the rest of the lineup is actually more affordable than the 2020 IS. The IS 35o F Sport RWD starts at price that’s $2,475 lower than before while the AWD’s price is lower by $1,810. And it’s not like Lexus is charging a bomb in terms of optional extras either as there aren’t many to begin with.

Things like the new Lexus Safety System 2.5 with AEB, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control, LED headlamps and rain-sensing wipers are all standard across the lineup. The few upgrades include a 10.3-inch screen that replaces the standard 8.0-inch screen for $1,670. Speaking of, the standard 8.0-inch unit comes standard with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. But by far the most expensive optional extra on the new IS is the new F Sport Dynamic Handling Package. It costs $4,200 on the 350 F Sport RWD and $3,800 on the AWD 350 F Sport. The package adds adaptive suspension to the RWD package along with a limited-slip differential.

Other features like a powered moonroof, rear auto emergency braking, navigation and the nicer exterior colors will also come at a price, but still, compared to its German counterparts, the Lexus does offer much more bang for the buck.

Finally, An AWD Lexus ES

The Lexus GS is no more and Lexus lacks a luxury AWD sedan in its lineup. Well, not anymore. As of now, the 2021 Lexus ES will be the new face of Lexus’ AWD Luxury sedan lineup. It is the first time since its launch back in the early 90s, the ES will be available with an AWD powertrain.

Lexus will offer the AWD only with the ES 250 which comes with the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine as the ES hybrid and the Toyota Camry and the Avalon. Here, it makes 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. According to the release, it will return 28 mpg overall.

The 2021 Lexus ES 250 AWD will also receive an F Sport trim that adds sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels and grippier tires just like the FWD ES models. Lexus has also introduced the Black Line model with the 2021 Lexus ES. This new limited edition model will be limited to 1,500 units. It will be available with the FWD ES F Sport trim only and will come in a choice of three colors, Ultrasonic Blue Mica, Obsidian, and Ultra White.

Each Black Line ES will come with blacked-out wing mirrors, wheels and a black lip spoiler. Along with the changes to the car, customers will also get a two-piece luggage set by Zero Halliburton. The 2021 ES will go on sale this fall and prices will start from 40,925 for the base, the Luxury trim will start from $46,125 while the F Sport will start from $46,725 and the Ultra Luxury will set you back by $49,925. Lastly, the Black Line limited edition starts from $47,575.

