2021 Toyota Sienna Starts From $35,635, To Hit Dealerships in November

Built on the TNGA-K platform the 2021 Toyota Sienna will be available as a hybrid only.

Toyota has confirmed that the 2021 Sienna will be available in dealerships across the country in November 2020. Though the 2021 model looks more like an evolution, it is an all-new vehicle and shares its underpinnings with the new Toyota Highlander. Built on the new TNGA-K platform, Toyota claims that its latest minivan is tauter and quieter than the model it replaces thanks to the new platform.

It will also be available as a hybrid only. Powering the massive family vehicle will be the all too familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. It will produce a combined power of 243 horses. The gearbox will be an e-CVT unit and will be available with both FWD (two-motor) and AWD (three-motor). Speaking of, the AWD system is an on-demand electronic all-wheel-drive system that is capable of sending up to 80 percent of power to the rear wheels should the situation demand it. When our editor Kyle Patrick went for an exclusive-ish preview of the 2021 Sienna, he came back quite impressed with the in-cabin amenities.

It will offer a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard on the LE Trim onwards which starts from $35,635 (incl. destination). The system will feature Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa, all as standard. Higher trims will get a 1,200 watt 12-speaker JBL sound system. Other standard features include pre-collision alert with pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane-departure warning with steering assist, and road sign recognition. A reversing camera also comes in as standard while higher trims will boast of a wide-angle rear camera along with a digital rear-view mirror.

Prices as we said before start from 35,635 for the LE trim. It will also be available with an LE Plus package for an added cost of $2,300. Toyota will also offer a rear entertainment system for $1,415 extra available on all trims except the LE. In addition, all trims except the XLE eight-passenger version are available with both FWD and AWD. The XLE starts from $40,925 and is available with a $2,000 XLE Plus package and the AWD trim will be another $2,000 extra, as is the LE trim.

The XSE trim starts at $43,175 and comes with a $1,000 XSE Plus package. Curiously though, the XSE AWD is only $760 more while the top Platinum AWD is only $560 more expensive than the Platinum FWD which starts from $51,075. Finally, the penultimate Limited trim starts from $47,675, and its AWD version, at $49,675 is $1,800 more.

There are other optional extras too. ‘Special paint’ will cost you $425 extra while the ‘temporary spare tire’, which we suspect is a space saver will be $75 extra. Even the roof rails will cost $150 over the price of the minivan.

It seems Toyota has taken a page out of the book à la BMW for optional extras. But even so, at least the big, family minivan promises to return 36 mpg which is better than a Corolla. It will be interesting to see how the new Sienna fares against the upcoming 2022 Kia Sedona and 2021 Chrysler Pacifica as the Chrysler will offer hybrid and a PHEV option and no AWD while the Kia will likely be FWD only.

