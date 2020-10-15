2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Facelift: Design Changes For The Better

AutoGuide.com

Mitsubishi today pulled the proverbial wrap off its new 2022 Eclipse Cross SUV.

Although the 2022 model year Eclipse is a facelift, it features some key changes. Starting with the tailgate. The tailgate of the current Eclipse Cross was polarising, to put it kindly. Fortunately, Mitsubishi has done away with the tailgate spoiler. A more conventional tailgate replaces the old one and yet makes the crossover look sleeker.

At the front, the headlamps have now moved to the bumper while the actual place for headlamps now houses a pair of overtly sleek LED DRLs. There is also a lot more chrome on the front fascia as well.

Loading …

On the inside, the 8.0-inch infotainment screen moves closer to the driver and passenger for easier operation. Mitsubishi has also dropped the track pad from the center console to make more storage space. Lastly, the infotainment screen now comes with a physical volume and tuning knobs for easier operation.

Australia and New Zealand will be the first markets to get the new Eclipse Cross in November while the North American market will have to wait till the first quarter of 2021. The powertrain will be carried over as is. It will still be powered by a 1.5-liter four-pot MIVEC engine making 152 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It will be available with a CVT gearbox only and get S-AWC AWD system as well.

Mitsubishi has also confirmed that the Eclipse Cross will come as a plug-in hybrid as well but the automaker hasn’t confirmed if it will come to the US. It will however not arrive in Canada.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here