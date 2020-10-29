Road Safety Starts with XenonPro

AutoGuide.com

Main image credit: UMB-O / Shutterstock.com

Driving is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It’s also an inherently risky proposition.

Each time you get behind the wheel and fire up your engine, you’re taking command of a two-ton machine propelled to unnatural speeds by countless tiny explosions of highly combustible fuel – more than 100 per second, on average. Keeping you and yours safe every time you drive requires caution, common sense, and no small amount of practiced skill.

It also requires that you can anticipate potential hazards and respond proactively, before they pose a serious threat, and for that, you need to be able to see clearly. That’s where XenonPro comes in. Founded in North Carolina in 2005, XenonPro is an industry leader in automotive lighting, with a range of high-performance premium LED and HID (or High-Intensity Discharge) bulbs that reliably light up the road ahead through the dark or fog. The company keeps a full line of bulbs for production headlamp and fog light sockets, so as long as you drive something built within the last couple of decades, chances are good they’ve got something to fit your vehicle.

Here’s a look at the XenonPro product line.

HID Headlights

HID conversion kits are a core competency for XenonPro; automotive HID bulbs make use of Xenon to generate their piercingly bright light output. XenonPro’s kits range in brightness from 5,500 to 8,000 lumens – several times more output than your average old-school halogen bulb – and they’re available in seven different color temperatures, ranging from yellow, to pure white, to blue and purple. But arguably more important than any of that is the fact that XenonPro’s HID conversion kits are a simple plug-and-play affair, with included ultra-slim “smart” ballasts that are easy to mount, and 48 different bulb sizes, including 40 specially designed for OEM halogen sockets.

Apart from the generous light output and extra dose of style, with HIDs you can also look forward to an outstanding long service life of up to 15,000 hours. XenonPro’s HID kits go above and beyond with patented anti-glare technology that mitigates the risk of blinding oncoming drivers – because if they can’t see, you’re hardly safe – and CANbus-ready options to ensure your lights can communicate properly with your vehicle’s integrated computer.

LED Headlights

There’s a reason that LED automotive lighting is surging in popularity among many of the leading OEMs: they can deliver even greater light output, with roughly three times the longevity. That equates to even more safety. XenonPro’s LED headlights and fog lights are some of the best in the industry, with 5,000 to 9,000 lumens of output from “supercharged” CREE LED chips, and straightforward plug-and-play installation with 48 OEM plug styles available. These lights are rated for up to 45,000 hours of service, and XenonPro has four unique colors on offer: yellow, white, blue, and purple.

Whether you go for XenonPro’s HID kits or their LED automotive lighting, you get free two-day shipping and a lifetime warranty against defects.

Being able to see the road properly after night falls goes a long way, but of course, mishaps can occur even with the utmost preparation. Sometimes, there’s simply nothing you can do to avoid an accident, or maybe your car is unscathed but rendered undriveable by a failed battery or a flat tire. You should be prepared for every plausible scenario – and XenonPro has you covered there too thanks to its line of dash cameras and portable jump starters.

Dash Cams

Dash cameras have surged in popularity in recent years as the decreasing costs of digital video technology and storage media have made small, intelligent recording devices far more affordable than in years past. XenonPro’s dash camera line is extensive, with eight different models to suit a variety of budgets and needs.

Some XenonPro dash cams are equipped with large viewing screens for on-the-spot playback after an accident, and impact-sensitive automatic recording that ensures the camera starts rolling after a crash—even if you’re not in the car, giving you added peace of mind in case of a hit and run while your car is parked.

But no matter which model you opt for, a rich core feature set is guaranteed, with things like super-wide-angle coverage, outstanding night vision, automatic on/off, automatic “loop” recording that begins overwriting the oldest footage on the card after it reaches capacity, and high-definition video capture, all in a 100% shock- and rumble-proof package, and all with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

Portable Jump Starters

If you have a small roadside emergency (not related to the aftermath of a crash), XenonPro also has a line of five portable jump starters, with built-in LED flashlights and charging ports as well as a portable air compressor accessory. Because whether or not you’ll make it home should never depend on whether you’re able to flag down a Good Samaritan with a pair of jumper cables. XenonPro jump starters are lightweight and powered by premium lithium battery cells, with a reverse polarity-protection feature that ensures you won’t fry anything if you accidentally switch up your battery terminals. (No judgement.)

They come with a padded carrying case, too, and the range of models all but guarantees you’ll be able to find something that fits both your budget and your amperage requirements, with a warranty to back up your investment.

Whatever lies ahead, out on the road or parked with care outside your favorite store, XenonPro’s line of top-performing, high-quality lighting, dash cam, and portable jumper products has your automotive safety needs covered. And right now, XenonPro is giving AutoGuide readers access to a special 10% discount on any of the aforementioned products.

Just enter coupon code AUTOGUIDE10 at checkout for instant savings, and let XenonPro and its staff of highly trained experts do the rest.

Visit XenonPro.com for more.