Whatever You Drive, Liqui Moly Has the Right Oil for You

Motor oil has evolved a lot over the decades, and today’s advanced synthetic engine lubricants would be virtually unrecognizable to the chemists of yesteryear, with their detergents, dispersants, viscosity modifiers, and other high-tech additives. For drivers, the proliferation of advanced synthetic motor oil options means better engine protection, longer oil change intervals, and even improved fuel economy; the thinner the oil, the less energy is lost trying to pump it, and modern chemistry has opened the door to a whole new crop of low-viscosity oils.

But engineering such oils to perform in today’s internal combustion engines takes some doing. Lower-viscosity oils tend to be more volatile, posing challenges when it comes to oil longevity, and the reduced film thickness means there’s less defense against wear as parts slide over one another, putting more pressure on the oil additives to resist wear.

In other words, not all motor oils are created equal, and a lubricant is only as good as the sum of its components—and the expertise of the people who formulated it.

Liqui Moly is an industry leader on both counts, with more than 60 years of experience formulating motor oils and oil treatments that have proven their worth in everything from race cars to daily drivers the world over. Founded in Germany in 1957, Liqui Moly’s first product was MoS2, a solid lubricant suspension anti-friction oil treatment that, incredibly, is still on the market. Today, the company manufactures a wide range of advanced motor oils and treatments formulated to boost engine longevity, improve performance, and meet (or exceed) the rigorous demands put forth by the world’s automotive OEMs.

Long-Lasting Additives

What’s allowed Liqui Moly MoS2 to remain on the market after all these years? It all comes down to proven performance. The solid lubricant suspension forms a lasting friction-reducing, wear-resistant film on critical engine components. It’s effective under normal operation, to be sure, but nowhere is it more crucial than in low- or no-oil-pressure situations—like after a cold start, before heavy, viscous oils like the sort used in high-performance street cars and track cars has warmed enough to start flowing. That makes it an indispensable tool in the arsenal of the modern mechanic, regardless of whether a power adder is present.

Liqui Moly Cera Tec, a more modern equivalent to MoS2, achieves essentially the same goal working on the same principle, but there’s one major difference: instead of relying on molybdenum disulphide to create its friction-reducing film barrier, it uses hard-wearing ceramic particles. Those micro-ceramic particles are so tough and resilient that, typically speaking, Cera Tec is able to last several times longer before requiring another application, and it provides superior protection right out of the gate.

Another best-selling product in the Liqui Moly range is Motor Oil Saver – an oil treatment formulated to slow or stop leaks from rubber engine gaskets and seals by rejuvenating old, dried-out rubber. If you’re tired of cleaning up after your car’s endless oil spills, or you’ve been living with clouds of blue exhaust smoke from the tailpipe, we don’t need to explain the benefit to you. Dumping a little bit of product into your crankcase is, of course, far easier than replacing a front main seal or a set of valve stem seals, which, depending on the complexity of your engine, can range from messy to nightmarish—making Liqui Moly Motor Oil Saver akin to a lifesaver.

Choosing the Right Liqui Moly Oil for Your Car

And, of course, in addition to its many oil treatments, Liqui Moly also sells a full line of high-quality motor oils, with weights and formulations suitable for most every production car on the planet, whether it’s an Asian or European import or a homegrown domestic. Being a top-tier motor oil producer, many Liqui Moly lubricants meet or exceed OEM quality standards, including BMW’s Longlife-01, Porsche’s A40, and numerous ACEA and API systems. This means there’s almost certainly a Liqui Moly oil for your daily driver, race car, tractor unit, motorboat, dirt bike, or any other machine that you need it for, and you can count on it to work as expected, living up to the exacting standards established by the OEM.

Choosing the right oil for your car is of paramount importance; the correct oil keeps your car performing at its best. Using the wrong oil is liable to cause engine damage. Of course, not everyone knows which oil approval standards are recommended for their engine, which is why Liqui Moly’s website features a handy oil guide to point customers in the right direction. Just enter the make, model, and model year range of your machine and Liqui Moly’s oil guide will produce a list of all the compatible recommended motor oils available.

Proven in the Lab, and on the Race Track

Lab tests are one thing, but how can you be sure that Liqui Moly’s motor oils will actually perform in the heat of the moment? Easy. If it’s good enough for racing, it’s good enough for even the most grueling of normal use cases, and Liqui Moly is no stranger to racing. From lubricating the high-strung 500-hp 6.2L V8 in the Stevens-Miller Racing Ford Mustang to serving as the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 motorcycle racing series to supporting its very own Liqui Moly Racing Team in Prague, Liqui Moly’s involvement in motorsport runs deep—and the company shows no signs of slowing down.

Any oil that can provide lubrication and protection for a high-revving, high-output racing motor being run at close to redline nonstop for several hours straight will hold up just fine in your daily commuter car. So if you want a proven, high-quality motor oil you can rely on, Liqui Moly has got you covered.

Visit Liqui-Moly.com for more.