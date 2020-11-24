2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Certifies 300-Mile Range

AutoGuide.com

EPA confirms Ford’s early estimates, though you’ll need specific trims to hit that 300-mile headline figure.

The numbers are in: according to the EPA, the upcoming 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will indeed hit its initial range estimates. When the all-electric crossover starts touching down at dealerships next month, buyers can look forward to ranges from 211 to 300 miles (340 to 482 km).

The longest range goes to the Premium model, with rear-wheel drive and the extended-range battery option. That one hits the headline 300 mile (482 km) figure: selecting all-wheel drive drops the single-charge range to 270 miles (434 km). As standard, the Premium comes with the 75.7-kWh battery pack, which the EPA rates at 230 miles (370 km) for rear-drive models, and 211 miles (340) in all-wheel drive form. The latter is up a single mile over Ford’s initial estimates.

The EPA didn’t certify the California Route 1 edition. However, as that one uses the same extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive layout as the Premium, it’s expected to match that 300-mile figure.

Pricing will begin at $48,100 for the Mustang Mach-E Premium. Adding AWD bumps that buy $2,700, while speccing the bigger 98.8-kWh battery is a cool $5,000. The California Route 1 starts at $50,900.

The Premium and limited-production First Edition will kick off the Mach-E’s production next month. From there the Route 1 and base-model Select will show up shortly after. The latter will only offer the smaller battery pack, and pricing will begin at $43,995. Later on, the high-performance GT trim is set to touch down in summer 2021. It will produce a Mustang V8-rivalling 459 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque—the latter more like the GT500.

Loading …

All Mach-E prices include $1,100 in destination, but not the up to $7,500 in federal tax credits they qualify for. Every model also includes the large 15.5-inch central touch screen, Ford’s new SYNC 4 with voice control, and the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 suite of safety assists.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.