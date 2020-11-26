Auto News 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Gets Official 250-Mile EPA Range
Nov 26, 2020
Rear-drive crossover will include three years of unlimited Electrify America/Canada charging free of charge.

Hot on the heels of the EPA confirming the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s charge range, Volkswagen has its own confirmed figure for the upcoming ID.4 electric crossover: 250 miles.

The ID.4 will be the German brand’s first dedicated EV in North America. We first saw it back in September, where VW estimated the 250-mile range. That turned out to be pretty accurate—just like Ford’s early quotes, too.

When the ID.4 arrives in dealers next month, it will feature an 82-kWh battery pack and a single, rear-mounted motor. Horsepower and torque are 201 and 228, respectively, going through only the rear wheels. Later on in the year, an all-wheel drive model will join the lineup, with another electric motor and a total of 302 hp.

The ID.4 is capable of fast-charging at a rate of up to 125 kW. This translates to a 5-to-80 percent charge in just 38 minutes. Charging at home is expected to take around 7.5 hours. Buyers also gain access to three years of Electrify America/Canada charging stations at no extra cost. The EPA expects the ID.4 to save owners over $2,250 over five years of ownership just on reduced fuel costs.

Pricing starts at $39,995, before both destination and any federal or state tax credits. From 2022, a Tennessee-built ID.4 is expected to further drive that price down to around $35,000.

Discuss this and other VW ID.4 news at our VWIDTalk forum.

