2022 Hyundai Tucson Coming in Spring 2021, Tucson N Line Also Teased

The all-new Tucson will be available with gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Hyundai today pulled the wraps off the 2022 Tucson for the US market. The South Korean automaker revealed the all-new Tucson last month but for its domestic market only. A dramatic departure from the current Tucson, the 2022 model year attempts to stir things up in the segment and certainly looks well equipped enough to do so.

Critical Differences

The biggest difference is the design. I mean look at it. It looks like no other Hyundai on the road and takes the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language one step further than the 2021 Sonata. It is available in two sizes. The US will get the bigger car measuring 182.2 inches in length which is six inches over the current model. It is also an inch higher and features a wheelbase that is 3.4 inches longer. The passenger volume too increases to 108.2 cu-ft.

The uniqueness continues inside as Hyundai has omitted the hood from the instrument cluster and the center dash with the integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen is devoid of all physical buttons. You do however get ambient lighting with 64 different colors and 10 levels of brightness. The climate control system features diffused airflow which prevents the system from blasting air into the occupants’ faces even at full speed.

Powertrain Lineup

Hyundai will offer the Tucson with gasoline, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. While the gasoline and hybrid versions will hit the US market in the spring of 2021, the plug-in will arrive in summer next year.

There will only be a solitary gasoline powertrain consisting of a 2.5-liter Smartstream inline four-cylinder engine producing 187 hp of max power and 178 lb-ft of max torque. It will pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai is targeting an overall efficiency of 28 mpg for the FWD versions. The Tucson will also feature Hyundai’s HTRAC AWD system which is an on-demand system that can split the torque between the front and rear axles and will come with three driving modes, Normal, Smart, and Sport.

Both the hybrid and plug-in hybrid employ the same 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that makes 177 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The combined output from the hybrid system stands at 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of max torque. The output of the plug-in is not yet available. A 44.2 kW motor and a 1.5 kWh battery pack reside in the hybrid and claim a range of 500 miles. The plug-in on the other hand gets a 13.8 kWh battery pack and promises 70 mpg-e. Also, both hybrids come with a six-speed automatic transmission and the HTRAC AWD system as standard.

Also exclusive to the hybrids is the e-Handling Driving Dynamics, which improves the driving dynamics by assisting with trail braking into a corner and supplies power to the rear axle during exit.

Segment Firsts

Offering segment-leading features has always been Hyundai’s modus operandi and the 2022 Tucson is no different. Hyundai will offer Remote Smart Park Assist on the Tucson that will allow owners to park in the tightest of parking spaces without being in the car. It will operate via the smart key and will allow customers to move their Tucson forward and backward, in or out of a parking spot.

Customers will also be able to start their Tucson remotely and switch on ventilated or heated seats via the BlueLink app. Hyundai will also introduce a Digital Key app that will allow customers to control specific vehicle functions remotely. Owners will also be able to fully operate the vehicle with the Digital Key alone. Hyundai will also offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which is not yet available in the segment.

Standard and Optional

In terms of safety, Hyundai will offer forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection along with lane-keeping assist, high-beam assist and driver attention warning as standard. Other crucial driver assistance systems like blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, smart cruise control with stop and go and highway drive assist will all be optional extras.

Tucson N Line

Hyundai also teased the Tucson N Line. Though Hyundai has issued no details, the release states “Hyundai’s plan includes three image-leading purist N models such as Veloster N and Elantra N, as well as N Line models, including Sonata N Line, Elantra N Line, and Tucson N Line.” This implies the Tucson N Line will likely be a cosmetically different trim rather than a sportier model.

Pricing details remain elusive and we expect them to be available closer to the launch date but we expect the 2022 Tucson to command a considerable premium over the current starting price of $24,875.

