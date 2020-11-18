2022 Infiniti QX55 Joins the Coupe-Crossover Crowd

AutoGuide.com

A more curvaceous roofline turns the QX50 into the QX55.

At long last, Infiniti has revealed the QX55 crossover. As the numbers imply, it will sit between the QX50—which it shares a platform with—and the QX60, adding another SUV to the brand’s portfolio when it arrives in dealerships next spring.

Of course, you won’t find a mention of the QX50 in Infiniti’s official press release. You will find another SUV though: the original FX. That SUV pretty much started the coupe-crossover trend in all but name, with a swoopy roofline and dramatic “Bionic Cheetah” styling. Yes, that was the official term.

As sources of inspiration go, you could do a lot worse. Infiniti’s designers have given the QX55 a suitably rakish roofline, culminating in a subtly flared lip spoiler. As coupe-overs go, it’s a pretty one, with details like the “piano key” taillights, enlarged front grille with origami-inspired mesh pattern, and unique 20-inch alloy wheels lifting it up. Those big rollers are unique to the QX55, and you won’t find smaller ones on any of the three trims (Luxe, Essential, and Sensory).

Inside, the QX50 connection is much more obvious, as the basic dashboard design is all but identical. Infiniti’s dual-screen InTouch system is present here, with an 8.0-inch screen up top and a smaller 7.0-inch unit below. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported, though only the former is wireless. Instead of the QX50’s quilted leather, the QX55 goes for a bolder red-and-black two-tone look. The Luxe will come with leatherette surfaces, with genuine cow and semi-aniline leather available on the Essential and Sensory. The QX55 also borrows the sliding second row from its more upright sibling.

One area the QX55 doesn’t ape the old FX is in the engine bay. No big-displacement V6 or V8 here: the variable-compression 2.0-liter turbo four cylinder is the only engine option, producing 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Likewise there’s just one transmission choice: a CVT, sending power to all four wheels.

The QX55 will arrive to fight the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4, and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe spring 2021. Expect a slight premium over the equivalent QX50’s price.

