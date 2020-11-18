2022 Subaru BRZ Revealed: 228 HP, Still Manual, Still No Turbo

AutoGuide.com

Purists rejoice: the BRZ will continue on with a naturally-aspirated engine and a six-speed manual.

Enthusiasts the world over breathed a collective sigh of relief today, as Subaru revealed the 2022 BRZ will continue to shun turbos. The 2+2 sports coupe is sticking to the formula it debuted in 2012, with a naturally-aspirated boxer-four, a classic front-engine, rear-drive layout, and an available six-speed manual transmission.

Subaru is evolving the BRZ recipe for the second generation, however. Even in the iconic Subaru blue, the changes outside are easy to pick up. New, more modern headlights give it a fresh face, while a more dramatic side vent sits aft of the front wheels. The vent’s crease flows down into the rocker panels before kicking up just before the rear wheels. Around back is where the biggest changes occur, with a vastly different taillight treatment and sharper, more defined rear bumper. We’ve heard a few comparisons about those lights already—Buick Regal, Acura NSX—but we’re seeing some Toyota Corolla Hatchback. After all, the BRZ will again share its platform with a Toyota equivalent, likely called GR86.

Under the hood is a larger, 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder. It’s not an enlarged version of the current car’s heart: instead, it shares its bore and stroke with the same-sized motor in the Ascent. This one has been designed exclusively for BRZ duty however, skipping the turbos and once again focusing on high-revving action with a 13.5:1 compression ratio.

The new engine produces a healthy 228 hp right at its 7,000 rpm limiter. Torque is now 184 lb-ft, but it’s available from a (relatively) low 3,700 rpm. Those numbers are increases of 23 and 28, respectively. Another numerical increase for you: 17, as in pounds. That’s how much Subaru is estimating the BRZ has gained in weight, to 2,815 lb (1,277 kg) over the first-gen model. Even a loaded, automatic Limited trim tips the scales at 2,881 lb (1,307 kg). It’s an impressive figure considering the larger engine, increased chassis stiffness (50-percent increase in torsional rigidity), and added features.

As mentioned, a six-speed manual will again be available. An improved six-speed auto will be as well, with paddle-shifters, rev-matching, and Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assists. Premium trims will ride on 215/45 tires on 17-inch rims; the higher-spec Limited bumps that up to 215/40 18s.

Inside, the cabin gets a much-needed refresh, adopting more modern creature comforts. A 7.0-inch digital dashboard is customizable, to show things like water temperature or a g-meter. The center stack also gains an 8.0-inch screen, using the latest version of Subaru’s Starlink system, including support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A rejigged Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) offers five levels, including fully off for slideways antics.

With so much of the BRZ recipe staying in the spirit of the original, we expect the price to reflect that. Expect prices to kick off below $30,000, rising slightly above that for a top-shelf auto model. Sales will begin early autumn of next year.

