Fiammenghi Italia is Changing the Exotic Import Exhaust Game

AutoGuide.com

Main photo credit: bodiaphvideo / Shutterstock.com

Exotic sports car owners are a special breed. While “whatever works” might be good enough when buying parts for your typical commuter car, if you own a high-dollar Ferrari or a Maserati, you know that “good enough” just won’t do.

Whatever you put on your car, it has to be special: exclusive, engineered with passion, and beautifully, precisely crafted to the highest standards. After all, this is your pride and joy – the car you’ve dreamed of owning since you were a child. If the parts you’re putting on it weren’t designed and crafted with the same level of enthusiasm, there’s very little point at all.

When it comes to performance exhaust setups, there are a few tried-and-true brands that exotic sports car owners tend to gravitate toward, but it turns out that one of the top manufacturers out there is one you may never have heard of: Fiammenghi Italia. A young outfit operated by brothers Fabio and Claudio Fiammenghi out of the small town of Gambellara, Italy (located just outside Ravenna), the company’s founders have honed their design and manufacturing expertise over more than a decade. Today, their Fiammenghi Exhaust offerings extend well beyond their original mainstay sports car brand, Ferrari, to include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Maserati, and Porsche.

Fiammenghi Italia develops each and every product in their portfolio with the mindset that it should be something they themselves would spend money on—meaning the aesthetics, the fit-and-finish, the quality of the materials, the character of the exhaust note, everything must live up to their unrelenting standards. That’s distinctly different from the mentality employed by most manufacturers in the performance aftermarket, putting the quality and desirability of the exhaust ahead of the business case.

That much is clear from the moment you start perusing the Fiammenghi Exhaust product range, the crown jewel of which is a series of racing-inspired 6-into-1 headers for the Ferrari 456, 560, 575, and 599 that utterly transform the Ferrari V12’s song into a shrieking, F1-like wail. They’re gorgeous, bent from high-quality stainless-steel tubing and assembled with precisely CNC-machined parts.

It’s also evident looking at Fiammenghi’s rally-inspired side-exit exhaust for the BMW E30 M3, which hooks up to the factory exhaust manifold and terminates just ahead of the rear passenger’s side wheel – the same as BMW’s Group A rally M3s from the 80s. Few other companies would have the passion and appreciation for BMW’s motorsport history to bother designing such a thing. But Fiammenghi does.

Whether you’re shopping for a Ferrari 599, an E30 M3, or some other exotic, Fiammenghi Italia employs the same exacting standards, carefully constructing each component using jigs to ensure super-tight tolerances for a perfect fit, and using the right alloys for the job – in most cases, low-carbon stainless steel that lends itself to clean, tidy-looking welds. The work is either done in-house, or contracted out to local Italian craftsmen who share the Fiammenghi brothers’ penchant for perfection.

Not one to compromise the livability of an exhaust setup, many of the Fiammenghi Exhaust designs incorporate bypasses that allow drivers to quiet the exhaust down when appropriate, with all the sound and fury one could want just a flip of a switch away. And if you’re ever looking for something just a bit different from what’s offered, the company will work with you to customize their product to suit your individual needs.

Because Fiammenghi Italia’s exhausts aren’t just about making noise. Rather, in Fabio Fiammenghi’s own words, “This is a broader concept. It is a design philosophy, a construction philosophy, a way of thinking, a way to be happy.” It’s a mentality that the performance aftermarket could use a whole lot more of, and one that should help Fiammenghi Italia stand out from the pack. After all, when it comes to performance exhausts, this is one product that truly speaks for itself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more on Fiammenghi Italia, click here.