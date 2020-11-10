Hyundai Plans To Have Seven N and N Line Models In Next Two Years

AutoGuide.com

There will be three purist N cars and four N Line models.

Hyundai’s sporty aspirations are no secret. The South Korean automaker already has a hot hatch à la Veloster N and we also know that a Sonata N Line is ready to take the fight to the Honda Accord Sport and the Toyota Camry TRD. Now Hyundai has teased the Elantra N in all its camouflaged glory and announced that Hyundai plans to have no less than seven N and N Line cars in its lineup in the near future.

Loading …

The focus will likely be on the Elantra N which, unlike the Elantra N Line looks like a true-blue hot sedan. Its inclinations are evident in the design as the front air intakes seem much larger and the front seems lower and slightly more chiseled. It also sports a rear spoiler and dual exhausts, unmistakable signs of a sporty car.

Details remain elusive but the upcoming Elantra N could be powered by the company’s 2.0-liter turbocharged mill making 275 hp and a similar number in torque. It will either pair with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission or hopefully, with a six-speed manual box. 275 hp might not sound like much, but to be fair to Hyundai, the 2021 Elantra is far from a bulky vehicle and we think the power to weight ratio might even be better than the competition.

Hyundai also teased the Tucson N Line which will be a warmer version of the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson set to arrive on the shores North America by Spring of 2021. As for the other models, with the Sonata N Line also accounted for, that leaves one new N and one new N Line model which will debut in the coming months. But for now, we wait for the Elantra N.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here