As part of the online SEMA360 show taking place this week, Toyota has partnered with well-known gearheads and artists to unleash a trio of bold Supra builds, plus one exciting teaser!

They are part of a two-wave reveal event, kicking off with these hot sports cars before unveiling more concepts that tap into pure on- and off-road performance in the weeks following this year’s virtual SEMA show.

GReddy Performance Formula D GR Supra

Drift fans know the best cars in this league are pared down to the bare minimum in order to generate maximum sideways action. If a part is not required for safety or power, it’s probably pitched in the dumpster (along with all those rear bumper covers). This build by GReddy sticks to that ethos by focusing on three things: efficiency, simplicity and impact.

Built by Ken Gushi Motorsports in partnership with GReddy Performance, this Supra is an all-new build incorporating some trick design elements to facilitate mid-event repairs. The front clip can be removed as a unit, thanks to the integration of its factory headlights and front fascia into the factory crash-bar, providing ample access to the engine bay. The rad has been shuffled to the rear for better weight distribution and the fuel tank’s been replaced with a balanced 10-gallon fuel cell. Those are Rays Gram Lights at each corner, by the way, tucked underneath a Pandem Rocket Bunny body kit.

Papadakis Racing Rockstar Energy Drink GR Supra

As one of the first to jump in with both feet and modify the Supra’s stock engine for racing duty, the crew at Papadakis Racing have nearly tripled the ‘Yota’s output to a dizzying 1033hp and 908lb.-ft. of twist. To achieve this they tore down the engine and added a package of competition-level components including JE Pistons with custom 11-to-1 compression, BC forged steel rods, while Portflow Design chimed in on cylinder head design.

“They designed and engineered what is proving to be a very competitive, super powerful and great sounding Formula Drift racer,” said Toyota spox Ed Laukes. Any driver jumping behind the wheel will feel the kick of a BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbocharger with dual 44mm wastegates as they set about turning the rear tires into fine rubber particles. In fact, the whole setup reads like a max-attack fantasy from the screen of Forza Horizon, especially the engine’s thirst for tasty E85 Ignite Red 114 Ethanol fuel.

To see the GReddy Performance and Papadakis Racing builds in action, be sure to check out the video below.

Ornamental Conifer GR Supra

Far less frantic but equally interesting is the style and art exercise carried out by British artist Nicolai Sclater. His canvas was a 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium in Turbulence Gray to which he meticulously hand painted every letterform and graphic on the car with enamel paint and brushes. Ornamental Conifer is the moniker by which Sclater is referred in the artistic community.

Finding inspiration by imagining what motivates and drives enthusiasts to customize their GR Supra sports cars, Sclater conceptualized this design which features bold graphics and expressions like ‘True to Form’ and ‘Lightning Response’ as nods to past and present Supra characteristics. In an era where vinyl wraps are all the rage, hand-painted artwork on any car is a true rarity.

All this and the best is yet to come, with Toyota teasing a retro Supra Sport Top.

And for those craving even more details, find it all here.