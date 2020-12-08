2021 Nissan Armada: Flagship SUV, Minor Updates

AutoGuide.com

The flagship SUV is the first Nissan to adorn the new logo

Nissan’s flagship SUV, the 2021 Armada has received a comprehensive aesthetic facelift. Starting off, the grille seems bigger than ever before and more upright. A massive ‘Double-V’ chrome slats further add bulk to the front fascia. In the center of the grille sits the new Nissan logo and the Armada is the first Nissan vehicle to wear it. Over 50 LED lamps make up the updated front headlamp cluster which now sports a more aggressive design thanks to sharp lines and angles. The tail lamp cluster has been updated as well. Also, a black accent with the Armada name on it runs between the wraparound tail lamps just below the rear window.

Inside, the biggest change, however, is the new 12.3-inch customizable infotainment screen which is a part of the standard. Compared to the old system, it is 4.3 inches wider and boasts of a higher resolution as well. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard along with a Wi-Fi hotspot. The instrument cluster gains a new seven-inch digital display as well.

Nissan will add a new base S trim for the US market “at a later date” while the SV, SL, and Platinum trims will carry over as is. A new Midnight Edition Package will also be available with the 2021 Armada with the SL trim. As the name suggests, it will be a cosmetic package with blacked out everything. In Canada however, the 2021 Armada will only be available with 4WD and SV and Platinum trims.

The 5.6-liter V8 gets a small power bump of 10 hp and now makes 400 hp but still comes with the same seven-speed transmission as before. In terms of safety, the Armada will come with forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, and driver attention alert as standard. The Safety Shield 360 system will also be standard. It includes features such as blind-spot detection, automated emergency braking, high-beam assist, and rear automated braking.

Pricing for the 2021 Nissan Armada is not yet available and will be announced closer to the launch date. It will be available at the dealers by late January 2021.

