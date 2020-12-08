2022 Acura MDX Offers More Style, Size and Speed

AutoGuide.com

2022 Acura MDX to arrive at dealerships in Feb 2021

It has been some time in coming and Acura itself is quite excited about its latest flagship SUV, the 2022 Acura MDX. According to the Japanese automaker, the new MDX is the “most emotionally styled MDX yet”, and borrows its design cues from the Precision Concept unveiled back in 2016. Time for a deep dive.

Chassis and Design

For starters. the MDX is underpinned by the new light truck platform which intends to put the Sport in SUV. It will come with a double-wishbone suspension up front as evidence. It is also the first MDX to get the setup. The rear will come with multi-link suspension which is also all-new.

Acura has added a rigid front subframe and stiffer mounting points and suspension housings to enhance chassis stiffness to aid handling and NVH. 19-inch wheels will be standard and come with 255 section tires while optional 20-inch wheels will also be available. Brakes too, have been up-sized by 30 mm.

As we mentioned before, the 2022 MDX draws its inspiration from the Precision Concept of 2016. Needless to say, it sports a massive new grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps, muscular looks, and strong lines. But the biggest notable change is the six-inch stretch between the dash and the axle. The longer hood combined with the extra 1.4 inches of width and 2.8 inches of extra room between the wheels gives the MDX a much sportier stance. If not beautiful, it certainly is striking to look at.

Cabin and Technology

A high-quality cabin is imperative for any flagship model and the 2022 MDX is no exception. The cabin sports all the with-the-times luxury materials like open-pore wood, brushed aluminum and large helpings of Milano leather and stitchings.

It also offers more room for passengers along with a first-in-class removable middle seat in the middle bench. Compared to the outgoing model it offers 0.4 inches of extra headroom in the third row along with 2.4 inches of extra legroom and 16.3 cu-ft of luggage space with all three rows up. With the third row down, the capacity increases to 39.1 cu-ft, and with both the rear rows down it can swallow 71.4 cu-ft of luggage.

As for technology, the 2022 MDX features a lot of it. A large 12.3-inch digital display sits where traditional dials once stood and the infotainment screen at 12.3-inches is the widest yet on an MDX. The system also supports Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The kicker? All of it is standard along with a panoramic moonroof, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and wireless charging. But curiously, Acura has opted for the infotainment operation rather than a touch interface. Physical buttons will also be present but the choice is a curious one. Acura will also offer the CabinControl app as standard which will enable passengers to control a variety of functions like the moonroof position, audio, and climate control from their smartphone.

In terms of safety, Acura has added Traffic Jam Assist along with Road Departure mitigation to the standard kit. Low-speed braking control however will be available with the Technology package only. Other optional equipment includes two ELS audio systems, the Studio with 12 speakers, and a 16-speaker system called the Studio 3D. The CabinTalk feature that projects the front occupants’ voices over the speakers will also be optional.

Powertrain

The powertrain has been carried over as is, well almost. It still produces 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque from a 3.5-liter V6 but gets a 10-speed automatic instead of the nine-speed. The Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive or SH-AWD too has been upgraded to fourth-gen. It now has 40 percent more rear torque capacity and can transfer torque between axles up to 30 percent faster.

It will be available on all trims, only MDX and MDX with technology package will come with FWD. The A-Spec and MDX with Advanced Package will only be available with SH-AWD. Mileage figures as per EPA stand at 19 / 26 / 22 mpg (city/hwy/comb.) for the FWD and 19 / 25 / 21 mpg for the AWD models.

There will be another V6 engine but that will be turbocharged and will be available with a certain sporty trim. More on that in a bit.

Pricing and Trims

Prices for the 2022 Acura MDX will start from $47,925 (incl. dest.) for the base MDX. The MDX with Technology Package adds Milano Leather along with ELS Studio 12-speaker audio system and Low Speed braking Control. The A-Spec trim starts at $58,125 and is available with SH-AWD only. Also, you can only choose between red or ebony leather upholstery, you do however get ventilated seats. Along with the added comfort, the A-Spec will also come with ELS Studio 3D sound and Cabin talk as standard.

Lastly, the MDX with Advance package will retail for $61,675 and boast of 16-way front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters, contrast stitching and a 10.5-inch HUD along with the ELS Sound and CabinTalk also available on the A-Spec. It will arrive at the dealers on February 2, 2021.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

As for the aforementioned second engine, it will be a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 producing 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. It will be exclusive to the MDX Type S which will debut in late summer 2021 and will come with SH-AWD as standard. The Type S will be the flagship of the flagship and sport 21-inch wheels adorning 275 section tires and 4-piston Brembo Brakes.

Being the ultimate flagship, it will also feature exclusive equipment like optional 9-mode front massage seats and a Signature Edition ELS 25 speaker sound system. It will also stand visually apart from the rest of the lineup thanks to quad exhaust tips at the rear and an all-black treatment replacing the chrome.

Prices and other details will only become clear closer to the launch date. But expect to pay a hefty premium even over the MDX with Advance Package.

