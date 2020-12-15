2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Shows Off Sequential LED Turn Signals

AutoGuide.com

Chevrolet continues to tease its Bolt crossover, showing off the EUV’s sequential turn signals. It launches mid-2021.

Today just seems to be the day for EV news. Chevrolet is the latest to show off its wares, offering another peek at next year’s Bolt EUV (“Electric Utility Vehicle”). This latest teaser shows off the upcoming electric crossover’s headlight, which will include a Chevy-first sequential turn signal.

The indicator debuted on TikTok earlier today, because of course it did. There, a short video demonstrates the smooth change from the LED’s default white to amber lighting. Interestingly, this shows that the DRLs remain on when turning: most cars switch them off while indicating.

Naturally, the teaser also gives us a clear idea of the Bolt EUV’s headlight shape now. It’s a slimmer look than the existing Bolt, with shades of new Toyota Venza or Hyundai Kona about it.

The EUV will share the existing Bolt’s BEV2 platform, but will be longer, both from nose to tail and between the axles. There’s no signs to suggest it will adopt an all-wheel drive setup, either. No Ultium batteries here, sorry.

General Motors’ Super Cruise system will also be making its Chevrolet debut in the Bolt EUV next year. When it launches, the existing Bolt will see a refresh, with an improved interior and infotainment system.

The 2022 Bolt EUV and regular Bolt will head into production next summer. Expect a full reveal on the high-rider before that.

