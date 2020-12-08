2022 Genesis GV70 Should Scare the BMW X3, Merc GLC and Audi Q5

AutoGuide.com

Genesis has debuted its second SUV in as many years, with the compact GV70 going on sale in 2021.

Genesis spilled the beans on its second SUV, the compact GV70, in a dedicated online presentation late Monday evening. The Korean luxury automaker is continuing its product blitz with the new trucklet, which will expand the family to five models when it arrives in dealerships next year.

The brand’s Athletic Elegance design language is in full swing by now, and the GV70 presents the first clean-sheet approach to it on a smaller package. Genesis talks about the house style being a scale, with “Athletic” being on one end and “Elegance” on the other. The 70-series models sit closer to the former, with more aggressive styling. That’s certainly the case here, with the GV70 tweaking the familiar styling cues for a sportier look. Instead of the grille sitting higher than the Quad Lamps, its top lies slightly below them. The brand’s “Parabolic Line” character line runs from the headlights back to the rear wheel arches, but dips lower than on the statelier GV80. This allows for a strong rear shoulder, highlighting the rear-drive-based nature of the GV70.

Moving to the tail, the GV70 uses a twin-line taillight setup, but they now wrap right around to the sides of the SUV. There’s no concave surface a la the 80-series cars, instead curving right into the sloping rear glass. The shield-shaped exhaust outlets found on its big brothers are here too, but rotated 90 degrees.

In profile, the GV70’s unique shark-fin C-pillar breaks up the semi-circle window line. The chrome outlining the windows follows the fin after the doors. Far from a 90-percent Xerox of the GV80, the GV70 has its own look.

Folks wanting even more attention will be able to spec a Sport Package, as seen in the red car in these photos. It boasts bigger nostrils in its front bumper, a revised rear bumper with twin round exhaust tips, black trim in place of chrome, and unique wheels. It also picks up its own steering wheel, without the football-shaped interior section of the regular model. All GV70s will offer four driver modes (eco, comfort, sport and custom), while the Sport Package adds a Sport Plus mode.

Heading inside, the GV70’s interior majors on ovals. The minimal dash design houses all major controls within one, ringed in ambient LED lighting. A slim chrome line runs the width of the dash, with the climate control vents blending in. Genesis’ big, widescreen infotainment screen sits up top, with touch controls as well as a physical rotary knob in the center console.

Genesis has been getting adventurous with interior colors on its new cars, and the GV70 looks to continue that trend. The little SUV will include an Ocean Waves/Pine Grove two-tone option, as well as Gray/Velvet Burgundy. Yes, you can—and probably should—spec a purple interior. We’ve already called the 2021 Genesis GV80’s interior the best in its class, and it looks like the GV70 could do the same one size down.

“The GV70 will ride like silk, making hardly a noise,” says Albert Biermann, the Hyundai group’s head of R&D. The SUV platform uses a combination of steel for its frame and aluminium for certain exterior body panels. It will be offered in both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations in the USA; Canada will stick to AWD only. Two engines will be available, and they’re familiar from elsewhere in the lineup: a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four and twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. The GV70 won’t stick to the smaller 3.3-liter six-pot found in the facelifted G70 sport sedan. Genesis quotes the same 375 hp as the 80-series cars for the V6, which will push the GV70 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Naturally, GV70 will come chock-full of the brand’s latest tech, including navigation-based smart cruise control, Highway Driving Assist II, intelligent speed limit assist, and more. Also part of the suite is an advanced radar-based rear occupant alert, which uses interior sensors capable of detecting a child’s breathing in the backseat. A fingerprint authentication system also allows drivers to quickly start the system, pre-loading their seating position and climate preferences. It may also include Genesis CarPay functionality, which allows for gas and parking payments.

The 2022 Genesis GV70 will arrive in North American dealerships some time in 2021. We’ll have more information on trims and pricing closer to launch.

