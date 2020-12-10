2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Squints from the Shadows in Latest Teaser

AutoGuide.com

Mitsubishi’s completely revamped crossover will debut in February 2021.

Mitsubishi is gearing up for a busy year. Most of its lineup is getting an update this year, like the facelifted 2021 Eclipse Cross. It all culminates with a new-generation Outlander, the brand’s biggest SUV, and now the Japanese brand is teasing the model ahead of a full February reveal.

Befitting its role at the top of the lineup, the next Outlander will set the design template for the brand moving forward. “The all-new Outlander is the first model epitomizing the new generation of Mitsubishi design and the frontrunner of our design strategy,” said Seiji Watanabe, head of design at Mitsubishi. We can’t see a lot of that in this sole shadowy image, however. The clearest details are the squinty headlights, with five arrow-like LED elements in each providing the Outlander with a distinctive night-time profile. We can just make out the outer edges of the new Dynamic Shield grille, too.

Luckily, we do have a crystal ball to look into for a good idea of what the final product will resemble: the 2019 Engelberg Tourer concept. The hybrid concept previewed the new Outlander, with chunkier styling, narrow taillights, and a “floating” roof design.

The current Outlander is one of the smallest (and most affordable) crossovers to offer three-row seating. We expect the 2022 model to grow in all directions to benefit that setup. It may share its platform with the similarly-new 2021 Nissan Rogue, as well as its engine. A plug-in hybrid model isn’t on the cards at launch: Mitsubishi will instead update the current PHEV with a bigger gas engine and battery.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to get a full look at the 2022 Outlander. That includes the interior, which should pull from the 2019 concept’s design as well. We’ll learn more about the new SUV as part of its livestreamed reveal in February 2021.

