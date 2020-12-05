5 Things You Need to Know About the Atturo AZ610

AutoGuide.com

You may already be familiar with Atturo’s singularly stylish, well-performing off-road tires, but the respected tire manufacturer also has plenty to offer those who keep all four wheels on the pavement, in the form of the comfortable, practical Atturo AZ610 – a tire for the other six days of the week.

Like us here at AutoGuide, the folks at Atturo Tires are fans of off-roading through and through. That’s the only way to end up with tires like the capable Atturo Trail Blade M/T and X/T, not to mention the brilliant Trail Blade BOSS – stand-out tires in a crowded market, all.

Yet as much as it pains us to say, not every drive can be a rock crawling adventure; sometimes, you just need to run to the store to pick up milk. Atturo knows this, which is why they’ve also plied their tire expertise toward developing a tire better suited to the needs of the concrete jungle, rather than the literal one. It’s called the Atturo AZ610, and here are five things you need to know about this all-season touring tire.

The Atturo AZ610 trades in a different sort of performance

“Performance” is a very context-dependent term. Everyone knows what they’re looking for from a mud-terrain tire in terms of off-road performance, but try to wrangle that same tire around Road America on a Corvette and it’s not going to leave the best impression. The AZ610 trades in the “everyday commute” sort of performance, and it excels at it too, offering the smoothest, quietest ride of any tire in the Atturo lineup, responsive handling, and outstanding highway stability.

And here, “all-season” really means “all-season,” too; it’s every bit as at-home in the rain as it is in dry conditions, and it even offers solid winter performance as a true all-season option.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s packed with smart, high-tech features

The AZ610’s mission might not be as glamorous as some of Atturo’s other tires, but it’s no less advanced in the engineering department. The overall four-channel tread design is standard for the segment, helping to evacuate water and slush to prevent hydroplaning, but the company put its own twist on the formula thanks to deep shoulder channels and multiple sipe shapes to bolster all-season performance.

Beveled edges between the outer ribs and shoulder deliver outstanding traction in all conditions by introducing numerous biting edges, and they even help disrupt road noise – something that’s further abetted by variable center rib slots. And, just as important, directional stability and handling performance are delivered by a solid center rib and a specially designed shoulder tread profile that maintains a stable steering feel under hard cornering.

It’s easy on the eyes too

It’s not much of a surprise that the same company that gave us the stylish Quartermaster knife-inspired Trail Blade tire line put out a sharp-looking all-season road tire, too. It’s just a happy accident that the complementary beveled edges in the tread between the outer ribs and shoulders happen to look cool, but even beside that, Atturo’s put their best foot forward with the appearance of the sidewall.

The pattern molded into each sidewall is sharp and angular – something that matches well with the “angular design trends” present in most newer crossovers and light trucks. That pattern undergirds two huge, proud bits of embossed text: “AZ610” on one end of the tire, and “ATTURO” on the other. Because when you drive Atturo tires, you don’t keep it a secret.

The Atturo AZ610 might just outlast your vehicle

All Atturo tires are built to last, but the Atturo AZ610 bears the distinction of being the longest-lasting – and longest warrantied – tire in the company’s lineup thanks to a 60,000-mile tread life warranty. Back in the day, you’d be hard-pressed to even find a vehicle that was still reliable after 60,000 miles, and while modern vehicles are an entirely different breed, 60,000 miles is still, in most cases, several years of service life.

Frankly though, we would expect no less from Atturo, which manufactures its tires to the strictest tolerances at a state-of-the-art factory, and has years of experience designing tires to withstand the grueling demands of desert endurance racing.

It offers unparalleled value

It’s no great secret that as tires have grown significantly more advanced in design and construction over the past several years, they’ve also gotten more expensive. The Atturo AZ610 is an outlier in the market of high-quality all-season tires in that it doesn’t cost anything like what you’d expect from such a well-developed tire, coming in comfortably below competing products from brands like Firestone, Goodyear, and Continental.

With a full range of sizes to suit wheels from 15 to 20 inches in diameter, the Atturo AZ610 is ready to save you money pretty much no matter what crossover or light truck you drive, with style, performance, and durability that punches well above its weight.

Visit Atturo’s website for more info on the AZ610, then click here to find an Atturo dealer near you.